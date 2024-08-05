foundit Reimagines Hiring with Expanded Talent Access, Super Profiles & AI-powered Search

foundit's cutting-edge hiring solution successfully launched in the Middle East - United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia , Qatar , Bahrain , Oman , Egypt and Kuwait . It enables comprehensive access to 27.3Mn+ profiles in the Middle East region.

- (UAE), , , , , and . It enables comprehensive access to 27.3Mn+ profiles in the region. Super Profiles feature offers recruiters comprehensive and enriched candidate information along with Smart Insights — an industry-first feature.

The tech innovation brings up to 80% improvement in recruiter productivity and a reduction in recruitment costs.

AI-powered Magic Search gives the most relevant results personalised by organisation, and AI-driven outreach enables mass personalisation to ensure a higher candidate response rate.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME) - a leading talent platform with over 100 million registered job seekers and 8,000 customers, has successfully launched a next-gen recruitment solution in the Middle East region. The solution aims to shape the future of recruitment and reimagine how talent is hired. foundit has already launched the product in India and Southeast Asia, resulting in up to 80% increase in productivity and a reduction in recruitment costs.

Following its impressive success in India and the SEA regions, foundit has brought its next-generation recruitment solution to the Middle East.

This launch represents another major milestone in foundit's mission to transform the recruitment landscape. It comes at a time when HR functions are progressively investing in tech-first talent acquisition tools to refine their hiring processes. foundit's latest hiring solution now includes an expanded talent pool comprising active job seekers as well as passive candidates.

The product will give access to over 27M candidate profiles in the Middle East region. It also boasts a range of features, including enriched and up-to-date candidate information curated from multiple platforms; AI-powered Magic Search personalised for your organisation; system-generated Smart Insights that goes beyond candidate CVs; and AI-based Outreach enabling mass personalisation, resulting in up to 10x increase in candidate response rate.

Speaking about the launch, Sekhar Garisa, CEO, foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), said, "Recruiters today are grappling with multiple challenges — navigating numerous sourcing platforms, sifting through irrelevant search results and struggling with inefficiencies in communication. Our latest tech innovation addresses these challenges head-on. With access to talent on and off the market, candidate profiles with Smart Insights, AI-powered Magic Search personalised by organisation, advanced outreach and collaboration features, recruiters now have a comprehensive solution to be more agile and efficient. Since rebranding in 2022, we have been committed to going beyond merely solving problems to anticipating and building for the future."

After rebranding from Monster APAC & ME to foundit in 2022, this launch marks a key milestone in the company's vision to enable and connect the right talent with the right opportunities using tech innovations that will define the future of recruitment.

As part of its commitment to advancing the recruitment landscape, foundit has strategically invested in developing this solution and taken a giant leap to define the future of recruitment.

About foundit APAC & Middle East

foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME), is a leading talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. Since its inception, the company has been assisting over 100 million registered users in finding jobs, upskilling, and connecting with the right opportunities across 18 countries.

Over the last two decades, the company has been a catalyst in the world of recruitment solutions with advanced technology, seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech.

To learn more about, foundit in APAC & Gulf, visit:

Gulf: https://www.founditgulf.com

Philippines: https://www.foundit.com.ph

Malaysia: https://www.foundit.my

India: https://www.foundit.in

Singapore: https://www.foundit.sg

Hong Kong: https://www.foundit.com.hk

Indonesia: https://www.foundit.id

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2475313/foundit_Logo.jpg