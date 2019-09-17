Founding Team Member of MAC Cosmetics, Julie Toskan, Joins MYM International Brands Inc. Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (OTCBB: MYMMF) ("MYM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Julie Toskan, founding team member of global cosmetics giant "MAC Cosmetics", has joined the board of directors at MYM International Brands Inc. ("International Brands").

Both a business executive and philanthropist, Julie has an impressive track record which includes a proven expertise in helping build a global brand. She was part of the core founding group of MAC Cosmetics, one of the world's top makeup brands.

Julie is also the founder of the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI), the largest youth directed participatory grantmaking organization in the world.

"We are extremely honoured to have someone of Julie's stature join our board of directors," said Erick Factor, CEO of MYM International Brands. "Her experience as part of the founding team of one of the world's most accomplished cosmetics companies will prove instrumental in our efforts to successfully create and market CBD consumer products. Her nationally recognized philanthropic work is a testament to her integrity and principles."

"I've always been driven to new ways of thinking, innovation, and social development," said Julie. "I'm excited to be part of an organization within the CBD consumer products sector made up of such an inspiring team of people. I'm interested in changing people's perception of what cannabis products mean in today's society and the potential for helping people understand the health benefits of CBD."

Julie has received numerous awards, including Canadian Best Practice in Civic Education; Ontario Premier's Award for Philanthropy in Education; Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship; the Governor General of Canada's Meritorious Service Award; and an Honorary Doctorate in Civil Law from St. Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Julie currently resides in Toronto and is CEO of "Genius 100 Foundation", a networking organizanization that partners people doing social good with those that want to invest in the charitable sector.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on the global growth of Cannabis and CBD-rich hemp. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM International Brands Inc. is dedicated to creating and distributing world-class CBD-rich consumer products around the globe. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the United States under the following symbols: (CSE:MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

