Founders Future Opens San Francisco Office and Reinforces Its Transatlantic AI-First Vision

PARIS and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Founders Future, an investment platform backing the next generation of global tech champions, is opening a San Francisco office to deepen ties between European and U.S. innovation ecosystems and accelerate the rise of AI-first leaders. To support this plan, Dulcie fforde and Jonathan Karlson are joining the team to lead investments and build the firm's U.S. presence. The San Francisco office is already operational and has closed two deals recently.

Located in San Francisco's iconic One Ferry Building, the new office embodies Founders Future's mission to connect entrepreneurs and investors across continents. Through this presence, the firm will support European scale-ups expanding into the U.S. and American AI-native founders seeking to grow in Europe. With the creation of Founders Future Inc., the platform can now invest directly in U.S. startups, reinforcing its ambition to back global AI leaders on both sides of the Atlantic.

To drive this expansion, Founders Future has appointed Dulcie fforde and Jonathan Karlson to lead its U.S. operations. Their arrival strengthens the firm's integrated transatlantic platform, uniting the Paris and San Francisco teams under a shared AI-first vision.

Dulcie fforde, Principal brings a rare mix of operator and investor experience. At Baillie Gifford, she participated in investments in global scale-ups such as Airbnb, Brex, Faire, and Nubank, before joining Homebound and Uber, where she experienced the challenges of fast-growing startups. Active in Silicon Valley's ecosystem and a former scout for Headline, she now leads AI and consumer investments for Founders Future.

Jonathan Karlson, Senior Associate, previously worked at ICONIQ Capital and BlackRock, advising tech entrepreneurs and families on direct investments. A graduate in Economics and Computer Science from Dickinson College, he combines analytical expertise with deep venture experience. At Founders Future, he focuses on early-stage analysis, LP relations, and building transatlantic synergies.

Additional hires in growth, investor relations, and operations are planned as Founders Future pursues its goal of reaching €1 billion in assets under management and launching its transatlantic growth fund in 2026.

"Our ambition is to build an international investment platform that supports visionary founders wherever they are. By connecting Europe and the U.S. with an AI-first approach, we are executing our transatlantic mission and backing the next generation of global tech champions," said Marc Menasé, Founding Partner of Founders Future.

