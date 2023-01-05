Foundational CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing patent granted to CVC in Canada

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERS Genomics announced that its first Canadian patent, CA 2872241, with broad claims to compositions and methods of using CRISPR/Cas9 in humans, animals, plants, and microbes has been granted to the CVC group. CVC stands for University of California, University of Vienna, and Emmanuelle Charpentier and is the acronym used to describe the owners of what are commonly referred to as the UC Berkeley CRISPR patents. ERS, co-founded by Nobel Laureate Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, provides access to a broad portfolio of over 80 foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patents worldwide.

Michael Arciero, VP IP & Commercial Development

The Canadian patent, which formally issued in December, includes claims to compositions and methods of using a CRISPR/Cas9 complex to bind DNA as well as various formats for delivering these complexes into cells of all types. This broad patent also claims the use of a CRISPR/Cas9 complex to cleave DNA (resulting in knock-outs, insertions or mutations) as well as use of mutated forms of Cas9 to 'nick' DNA (in place of cleavage, in one form) or simply for binding to a specific DNA sequence without cleaving or nicking, which enables numerous other gene editing applications such as prime editing and base editing.

Speaking to the CRISPR patent situation in Canada, ERS VP of Intellectual Property and Corporate Development, Michael Arciero commented: "Although it took some time to obtain this first Canadian patent, it is one of the most comprehensive and inclusive patents in the ERS portfolio to date. Canada has an impressive history in the life science arena and we foresee CRISPR playing an important role in the future of Canadian biotech. Not only in the human therapeutic arena, but in other applications impacting animal health, food and agriculture, and environmental issues.'

Built on the Nobel Prize winning work of Drs. Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna, ERS has put in place over 100 licenses to a growing list of issued and pending patent applications globally.

About ERS Genomics

Freedom to operate with CRISPR/Cas9 technology begins with a license to the foundational CVC patents available from ERS Genomics. ERS provides access to the CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including: research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology.

Media contact: Dara O'Donnell, ERS Genomics, Tel: + 353-1-539 0083

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1977175/Michael_Arciero.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756881/ERS_Genomics_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ERS Genomics