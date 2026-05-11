FotoNation and SEMIFIVE Announce Strategic Collaboration for Turnkey Development of TriSilica Perceptual AI Chip Family Using Samsung Foundry

Collaboration to accelerate the commercialization of FotoNation's ultra-low-power sensor-fusion SoCs for edge AI applications

GALWAY, Ireland, and SEOUL, South Korea, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FotoNation Ltd., a European-based Perception Recognition company and SEMIFIVE Inc., a leading global provider of custom AI semiconductor solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement under which SEMIFIVE will lead turnkey development for TriSilica, FotoNation's ultra-low-power perceptual AI chip family.

TriSilica is an ultra-low-power, compact-footprint perceptual AI silicon platform designed to support multimodal sensor inputs, including audio, mmWave, spectral, infrared, and RGB.

SemiFive Trisilica Logo

"FotoNation is a pioneer in in-device computational imaging solutions, and its Vision AI technology is redefining what is possible at the edge," said Brandon Cho, CEO and co-founder of SEMIFIVE. "We are excited to help bring FotoNation's sophisticated TriSense IP Core solutions into high-performance silicon. This partnership reinforces SEMIFIVE's technical leadership and serves as a strategic anchor for our expansion across the European semiconductor landscape."

The collaboration marks SEMIFIVE's first European deal, expanding its presence in the European market and building on its track record in the United States, China, Japan, and India. By leveraging its advanced semiconductor platforms, SEMIFIVE continues to strengthen its position as a global partner of choice for innovators seeking high-performance, custom AI ASIC solutions.

A decisive factor in securing this project was SEMIFIVE's expertise in high-complexity, low-power IC design and integrated packaging technologies, which the company has proactively developed.

"Our partnership with SEMIFIVE and its custom semiconductor capabilities will be a core driver for commercializing FotoNation's next-generation, ultra-high-performance, low-power sensor-fusion SoCs," said Petronel Bigioi, CEO of FotoNation. "We expect this collaboration to become a major turning point in advancing image processing and sensor-fusion technology to meet the demands of the rapidly growing edge AI market."

The initial product, the TS-210, is planned for a Multi-Project Wafer (MPW) shuttle scheduled for the end of this year. The target foundry process is Samsung Foundry's 8nm Low Power Ultimate (8LPU) process.

About FotoNation

FotoNation Ltd. is an Irish AI company headquartered in Galway, with a development center in Brașov, Romania. FotoNation designs silicon and IP built around a single conviction: eliminate unnecessary data before inference begins.

Its TriSense™ IP core brings together neural ISP, sensor fusion, and AI for perceptual cognition under extreme power constraints. Its TriSilica® chip family adds industry-first high-capacity bonded memory, translating that architecture into production silicon for devices that perceive, adapt, and act.

FotoNation's technology is embedded in more than 4 billion products worldwide, contributing to dozens of top-tier tape-outs across the consumer and edge AI markets. For more information, please visit: www.fotonation.com.

About SEMIFIVE

SEMIFIVE Inc. (KOSDAQ: 490470) is a pioneer of platform-based SoC design, working with customers to implement innovative ideas into custom silicon in the most efficient way. Our SoC platforms offer a powerful springboard for new chip designs and leverage configurable domain-specific architectures and pre-validated key IP pools. We offer comprehensive spec-to-system capabilities with end-to-end solutions so that custom SoCs can be realized faster, with reduced cost and risks for key applications such as data center or AI-enabled IoT. With a strong partnership with Samsung Foundry as a leading SAFE™ DSP partner, as well as the larger ecosystem, SEMIFIVE provides a one-stop shop solution for any SoC design needs. For more information, please visit www.semifive.com .

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