FOTON HELD MEGA SHOW, UPDATING THE DUAL-LINE OF GLOBAL PRODUCT CAPABILITIES

BEIJING, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April 11th to 14th, Foton Global Partners Conference 2023 with the theme "TOGETHER WIN FUTURE" was held in Beijing, China. More than 110 core distributors from 23 countries around the world attended the event, which aimed to unite global strategic development directions and share the achievements of globalization. On April 12th, FOTON MEGA SHOW was grandly opened with more than 100 commercial vehicle categories covering all series of commercial vehicles combination into a "W" type, covering fuel, hybrid, electricity and hydrogen fuel routes. It implies FOTON and global partners "win-win" development.

FOTON has upgraded its value chain with an intelligent manufacturing system and technology quality control standards. The company has joint ventures with Cummins and ZF, Maintaining strategic partnership with CATL to enable fuel and new energy product upgrades, establishing a "SuperPowerTrain" worldwide.

FOTON has achieved breakthroughs and leadership in core business in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and other regions. In Colombia, FOTON has been ranked second in truck sales for three consecutive years and holds the market share in AMT heavy-duty trucks. In the Philippines, FOTON's 7.5-ton light-duty truck model has been the best-selling for three consecutive years.

FOTON has always adhered to a strategic development path of "ICE+BEV" dual-line development. As early as 2003, FOTON initiated the research and development of new energy vehicle technology, independently researching and mastering the core "three-electric" technologies with multi-route development of new energy technologies such as pure electric, hybrid, and hydrogen fuel cells. In recent years, under the global trend of "decarbonization," FOTON has entered the global market with its new energy products in China, where the competition is the most intense. The company's pure electric light-duty trucks, vans, and buses have passed the EU WVTA certification and are now "driving into" Italy, Poland, Spain, and other European countries. At the same time, FOTON's electric development projects with European light commercial vehicle leaders are also underway, and its European business is speeding up comprehensively.

FOTON had delivered more than 1,400 pure electric buses in Latin America, becoming the brand with the highest market share of e-buses in the region. In markets such as Malta, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, India, and Egypt, FOTON's electric and hydrogen fuel cell buses have also achieved commercial operations in core scenes such as public transportation systems and international airports.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054203/Mega_Show.jpg

SOURCE Foton International