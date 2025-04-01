Fosun International Reports Total Revenue of RMB 192.14 Billion and Industrial Operation Profit of RMB 4.9 Billion in 2024

HONG KONG, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 30 March 2025, Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656) announced its annual results for the year 2024. During the period, the Group's total revenue reached RMB192.14 billion. Its four core subsidiaries – Yuyuan, Fosun Pharma, Fosun Insurance Portugal, and Fosun Tourism Group – generated a total revenue of RMB134.65 billion, accounting for 70.1% of the Group's total revenue, supported by a solid asset base.

In 2024, the Group's industrial operation profit reached RMB4.9 billion, demonstrating stable operational fundamentals. Excluding one-off effect, the profit attributable to owners of the parent amounted to RMB0.75 billion.

During the period, the Group's overseas revenue grew 6.2% year-on-year, increasing the proportion of overseas revenue to 49.3% of total revenue. Global operations have become a new growth engine for Fosun. The Group's investment in technology innovation amounted to around RMB6.9 billion. It has established more than 20 global technology innovation centers, covering various industries and fields.

In 2024, Fosun's operating cash flow remained healthy and stable. The signed asset divestment amounted to approximately RMB17.5 billion equivalent at the group level, and approximately RMB30.0 billion equivalent at the consolidated level. In November 2024, after an absence of three years, Fosun returned to the offshore USD bond market and successfully issued long duration USD bonds. The international credit rating agency S&P fully recognized the Group's steady improvement in credit matrix, and reaffirmed the BB- rating and a stable credit outlook.

Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, stated, "We believe that the clear strategic focus and robust industrial operational capabilities are the key to driving Fosun's long-term steady development. Looking ahead, we will further deepen our focus on core industries. By leveraging our globalization and innovation capabilities, we believe that we can create long-term, stable value for our shareholders, even in a challenging environment."