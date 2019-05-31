Foster Grant® Sunglasses Turns 90!

Foster Grant, The Original American Sunglass Brand®, is celebrating its 90th Anniversary with the launch of a special anniversary capsule collection

SMITHFIELD, Rhode Island, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FGX International, a leading eyewear designer and marketer, is celebrating the 90th Anniversary of the Foster Grant® brand with the launch of a special anniversary collection of sunglasses with styles reflecting the nine decades of the brand's existence and a nod to what comes next. The 90th Anniversary collection is sold exclusively on FosterGrant.co.uk, starting today.

The Original American Sunglass Brand®, Foster Grant's rich & storied history dates back to 1929, when the first pair of sunglasses was introduced to America and sold on the Atlantic City boardwalk for just ten cents. Today, 90 years later, there are more pairs of Foster Grant sunglasses sold in the U.S. than any other sunglass brand.

During the gilded age of Hollywood, Foster Grant catapulted to fame with their now-iconic advertising campaign, "Who's That Behind Those Foster Grants®," featuring numerous Hollywood stars such as Raquel Welch. Advertising Age named this campaign one of the Top 100 Ad Campaigns of all time. Many famous faces have donned Foster Grant eyewear, and since 2014, actress and musician Kat Graham has been "behind those Foster Grants."

Foster Grant has maintained its star power over the past nine decades with a commitment to delivering real style with classic and fashion-forward looks at affordable prices. A lot has changed in 90 years of fashion, except for the name on the sunglasses.

"This is such an exciting moment in time for Foster Grant," said Anthony Di Paola, Chief Executive Officer, FGX International. "The impact that Foster Grant has had on the world of eyewear over the last 90 years is unmatched, and the most exciting part is we are truly just getting started."

The 90th Anniversary Collection is available now at www.fostergrant.co.uk for a limited period. The collection retails at £29.99 and includes a style inspired by each decade, spanning the 1920's through the 2000's.

