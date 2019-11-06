Fossil Group Debuts Hybrid HR Smartwatch Technology

"Fossil Group's commitment to fostering continuous, cutting-edge innovation has made this enhancement of hybrid technology possible," said Fossil Group Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Greg McKelvey. "With each evolution of our products, we aim to integrate the features our customers need with the style they love – and Hybrid HR does exactly that."

Combining the best of digital and analog smartwatches, Hybrid HR smartwatches are encased in the classic styling of a traditional watch and feature key elements found in touchscreen smartwatches, including:

Always-on Display : Combines mechanical hands with a dynamic, full round read-out display to view incoming text messages, caller ID and app alerts as well as dynamic, contextual information such as weather updates, second time zone and more

: Combines mechanical hands with a dynamic, full round read-out display to view incoming text messages, caller ID and app alerts as well as dynamic, contextual information such as weather updates, second time zone and more Customization : Allows users to choose between a variety of backgrounds, dial elements and button assignments to designate which notifications you receive or functions to perform – from texts to app alerts or reminders to get up and move

: Allows users to choose between a variety of backgrounds, dial elements and button assignments to designate which notifications you receive or functions to perform – from texts to app alerts or reminders to get up and move Long Lasting Battery Life : With all features activated, Hybrid HR lasts more than two weeks on a single charge

: With all features activated, Hybrid HR lasts more than two weeks on a single charge In-Depth Wellness Tracking: Displays wellness stats including heart rate, steps, calories and active minutes, and allows users to log workouts, track sleep and measure progress over time

"With Hybrid HR, we continue to broaden Fossil Group's diverse portfolio, offering the most – and most innovative – hybrid and touchscreen smartwatch options of any company in the world," said McKelvey.

This is the latest technology by Fossil Group to hit the market this year. For example, in August, Fossil Group announced and brought to retail new, proprietary nextgen touchscreen smartwatch technology. Features on the touchscreen smartwatches include the proprietary Phone app, which is the first and only app that makes tethered calls for iPhone users possible on the Wear OS by Google platform, and the Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 3100 processor platform. Additional elements include a microphone and swimproof speaker, increased storage, extended battery life for multi-day usage and new app-based experiences.

The launch of these new smartwatch technologies furthers Fossil Group's recent success. Fossil Group, with over $400 million in wearable device sales in 2018, will launch more than 100 new smartwatch styles across 10 brands this 2019 fall/holiday retail season.

For more information, visit www.fossilgroup.com.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, BMW, Chaps, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, Puma and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

