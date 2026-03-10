ForwardX Marks One Year of Large-Scale AMR Operations at Chery's Dalian Factory

BEIJING, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) were introduced at Chery's Dalian factory, the system continues to support large-scale internal logistics operations across both the welding and final assembly workshops, demonstrating sustained performance in a high-volume automotive production environment.

Apex2000 autonomous forklifts carrying carts (PRNewsfoto/ForwardX Robotics) Max1500 carrying racks (PRNewsfoto/ForwardX Robotics)

The project includes 435 AMRs planned for deployment across the facility. To date, over 270 robots are operating in the welding and final assembly workshops, supporting a high-volume automotive production environment where daily output ranges between 800 and 1,000 vehicles.

In automotive manufacturing, uninterrupted material delivery is critical to maintaining production line stability. Internal logistics systems must coordinate the continuous movement of thousands of components across workshops to keep assembly lines running smoothly.

To support these logistics demands, autonomous mobile robots have been introduced across two key production areas. In the welding workshop, 121 AMRs handle automated delivery of parts used in body assembly operations. In the final assembly workshop, 150 AMRs support component transport and parts distribution across production stations.

Within the welding workshop, the system now supports automated delivery for 32 different parts, covering more than 50% of required material demand. In the final assembly workshop, the deployment manages delivery for 95 parts, covering nearly 80% of required materials for the assembly line. This allows the robots to handle a substantial portion of internal logistics tasks throughout the production process.

The robots operate using ForwardX's fourth-generation AMR platform, combining vision-based navigation with an intelligent fleet orchestration system. This enables robots to navigate complex factory environments while coordinating transport tasks dynamically across multiple workshops.

"Large-scale automation in automotive manufacturing requires long-term operational reliability," said Nicolas Chee, founder and CEO of ForwardX Robotics. "Over the past year, this deployment has demonstrated how autonomous mobile robots can support stable material flows in complex production environments."

The deployment has significantly reduced manual material transport requirements across the facility, improving internal logistics efficiency and supporting lean manufacturing operations. As the system continues to scale and reach full optimization later this year, the automation platform is expected to further streamline internal transport workflows and optimize labor allocation for higher-value tasks.

The successful first year of operation at Chery's Dalian facility highlights how large-scale mobile robotics deployments can support long-term operational stability in high-volume manufacturing environments.

About ForwardX

ForwardX Robotics is a global leader in vision-based autonomous intralogistics, delivering industrial-grade automation for complex, safety-critical environments. Built on deep expertise in computer vision and robotics software, ForwardX enables enterprises to deploy autonomous mobile robots and autonomous forklifts in real-world operations where humans, vehicles, and robots work together. At the core of ForwardX is a unified software platform that powers a full range of mobile robots and supports scalable fleet orchestration and integration with customer WMS and MES systems. With more than 500 deployments worldwide, ForwardX solutions help manufacturers, 3PLs, and logistics operators scale reliable automation across their facilities.

Join ForwardX at LogiMat 2026 – Hall 8 Booth 8C11 to experience the future of automotive logistics.

Media Contact

Betty Sun

pr.us@forwardx.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930279/20260309174142_153_48.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930280/max.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391036/Full_version___H___Color___EN_Logo.jpg