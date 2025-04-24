Forward Networks Enhances Network Digital Twin with Advanced Endpoint Collection to Strengthen Security Compliance and Eliminate Tool Sprawl

Forward Enterprise delivers the most comprehensive, always-accurate network inventory available—empowering teams to manage, secure, and simplify modern enterprise networks

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks, the leader in network digital twin technology, today announced significant enhancements to its Forward Enterprise platform: the addition of endpoint discovery and collection capabilities. These advancements enable security and operations teams to meet growing compliance demands, reduce reliance on disconnected tools, and gain unified visibility into all network-connected devices by delivering a comprehensive, always-accurate network inventory.

As the number and diversity of network endpoints—such as laptops, IoT devices, printers, and controllers—continue to grow, traditional endpoint collection tools fall short. Legacy tools operate in silos, provide incomplete data, and require extensive manual effort to master and maintain. The result is tool sprawl, wasted time, excessive cost, and increased risk. Forward Networks addresses this challenge by integrating endpoint discovery, collection, and analysis into its network digital twin, creating an always-accurate representation of every connected device and its behavior across the enterprise network.

"We continue to extend the data analysis and visibility of Forward Enterprise to help our customers keep their networks and interconnected devices agile, predictable, and secure," said Chiara Regale, SVP of Product and UX at Forward Networks. "With these enhancements, teams can improve operational efficiency, meet compliance requirements more easily, and reduce dependence on single-purpose legacy tools —enabling them to do more without adding headcount."

Forward Enterprise is known for its unmatched ability to deliver an always-accurate inventory of network devices, including their configurations and state. This data enables NetOps and SecOps teams to fully understand network behavior, ensure compliance, prevent outages, and reduce risk. Historically, this capability focused on L2–L7 packet-pushing devices. With this announcement, Forward Networks has expanded its platform to include endpoints such as IoT devices, controllers, and end-user systems—effectively anything connected to the network with a controller, thus delivering the industry's most comprehensive single-source-of-truth for network data.

The updated endpoint collection feature leverages Forward Networks' powerful Network Query Engine (NQE) to provide:

Automated discovery of all connected endpoints, regardless of type or location





Rich contextual analysis of device connectivity and exposure





Real-time reconciliation across data sources such as DNS, IPAM, host scanners, and CMDBs





Proactive alerts for inventory discrepancies or security-relevant changes





Built-in compliance checks and audit-ready documentation

These capabilities are fully integrated into the Forward Enterprise platform, allowing customers to replace fragmented legacy tools with a single, unified solution. By consolidating endpoint, network, and security data into one platform, organizations can dramatically reduce complexity, improve accuracy, avoid outages, and accelerate their response to risk. Learn more about the feature here .

Forward Enterprise is the only true network digital twin , delivering a mathematically accurate model of the entire network—including on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments. Supporting 30+ vendors and 900+ OS versions, it offers unmatched visibility and compliance insights. Its unique, read-only data collection discovers unknown devices and integrates with CMP for a complete, risk-free view. Scalable to 50,000+ devices per instance, it eliminates silos and delivers $14.2M in average annual benefits through improved efficiency and security.

Visit us at RSA Conference San Francisco, April 28 - May 1, 2025

Forward Networks is a Bronze Sponsor at RSA Conference 2025, visit us at booth S-1055. If you'd like to see the platform in action but don't want to wait in line, please pre-book a demo .

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a digital twin of the network, enabling network operators to ensure the network is secure, reliable, and agile. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include MSD Partners, Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, Section 32, Omega Venture Partners, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.forwardnetworks.com .

