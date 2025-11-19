Forward Global opens a new branch in Abu Dhabi (UAE)

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Global , the international risk and reputation management advisory firm with offices in Paris, Brussels, London, Washington D.C., New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Abidjan, is announcing the launch of its new subsidiary in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with H.E. Sheikh Khalifa Khalid Ahmad Hamed Al Hamed and Ms Dolly Tabet, CEO of Royal Diamond Group.

The Abu Dhabi branch will deliver the company's core expertise in global strategic communications and risk management, equipping clients with the tools and solutions needed to protect and enhance their influence and anticipate risks. Forward Global Abu Dhabi will offer services spanning crisis and disputes advisory, public relations and government affairs, regulatory and geopolitical risk matters, digital reputation and thought leadership, as well as investigations and due diligence expertise.

"As Abu Dhabi emerges as 'The Capital of Capital' and an increasingly powerful financial center, our opening here feels not only natural, but much needed: it will enable us to better serve clients in the region and contribute to the dynamism of the UAE and GCC economies", said Matthieu Creux, CEO, Forward Global.

Forward Global Partner Jean Tillinac, appointed to lead the Abu Dhabi subsidiary, added: "Having operated in the region for many years, Forward Global is now reinforcing its presence through the creation of a dedicated regional hub. From Abu Dhabi, we will connect the Gulf, the Middle East, Africa, and the West, leveraging the UAE's strategic position to further anchor the Forward Global brand in the GCC".

"Forward Global is a market leader with an outstanding client track record and unmatched capabilities blending risk mitigation and reputation management," said H.E. Sheikh Khalifa Khalid Ahmad Hamed Al Hamed. "We are delighted to welcome Forward to Abu Dhabi and confident that their expertise will deliver real value to institutions and leaders across the region."

The Abu Dhabi launch follows the company's recent partnership with the US's top lobbying firm Ballard partners and its expansion to New York, Miami and Los Angeles, with seasoned communications, public affairs and compliance leaders Marc Yaklofsky, Jose Mallea, Ashley Hansen and Sven Stumbauer joining the firm to further drive growth and diversify its offering.

