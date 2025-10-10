Fortune Global 500 Steelmaker Shagang Group Celebrates 50 Years of Growth and Innovation

ZHANGJIAGANG, China, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 8, Jiangsu Shagang Group Co., Ltd. (Shagang) hosted a ceremony at the Shagang Gymnasium to commemorate its 50th anniversary. Company leadership, retired employees, workforce representatives, and Zhangjiagang municipal officials attended the event to reflect on the company's five decades of progress and outline a forward-looking plan for continued, sustainable growth.

Shagang Group presents commemorative plaques to retired employee representatives

A special anniversary video highlighting Shagang's 50-year history was presented during the event. It chronicled how the company, founded in 1975 with its own startup capital of RMB 450,000 as a small rolling mill along the Yangtze River, has developed into a leading global steel producer with annual steel output exceeding 40 million tons and total assets of more than RMB 300 billion.

Shen Bin, Chairman of the Board and Party Secretary of Shagang Group, stated that over the past five decades, the company has remained firmly rooted in the steel industry, maintaining a long-term focus on operational excellence and innovation. He noted that Shagang has built five core strengths—strategic discipline grounded in consistency and perseverance; a spirit of innovation driven by technology and leadership; operational excellence achieved through precision and cost efficiency; a people-centered culture that values talent and engagement; and a collaborative mindset focused on openness, partnership, and shared success. Together, these five strengths form the foundation for Shagang's continued success and competitiveness in the global market.

Looking to the future, Shagang will continue to pursue its goal of becoming a world-class steel enterprise by emphasizing profitability, efficiency, and talent development. The company is focused on building an innovative, efficient, high-quality, intelligent, environmentally responsible, and accountable organization. Shagang's strategic priorities include strengthening its core steelmaking operations, enhancing the value and performance of its steel supply chain, expanding and reinforcing its industrial ecosystem, and pursuing balanced, synergistic diversification. These initiatives are designed to accelerate the company's transformation toward high-end, smart, and sustainable growth, ensuring the long-term success of Shagang as a trusted leader in the global steel industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793150/photo.jpg