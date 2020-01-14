Fortum Continues Operation & Maintenance Cooperation With Caverion-owned Maintpartner in Uusimaa Region, Finland

Caverion Corporation Investor news 14 February at 2.00 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortum extends its operation and maintenance partnership with Maintpartner concerning Fortum's power and district heating plants and networks in Uusimaa region, southern Finland, by four years. The service has been operated by Maintpartner since 2016. The value of the contract is not disclosed.

In addition to the Suomenoja and Järvenpää combined heat and power (CHP) plants in Espoo and the Kivenlahti heat plant, the agreement includes district heating and cooling networks, with the length of more than a thousand kilometers in cities of Espoo, Kauniainen, Kirkkonummi, Järvenpää and Tuusula, as well as the district heating stations and pumping stations.

"Our heating and cooling business is undergoing a rapid change as we are making it carbon-neutral during this decade in the Espoo Clean Heat project. This effort requires new technologies, skills and ways of working. As the new owner of Maintpartner, Caverion is well positioned to develop its operations and maintenance business. The new agreement will enable a deeper partnership with Maintpartner and support us during our change journey," says Timo Piispa, Head of Heating and Cooling in Finland at Fortum.

"We are very excited to continue our established partnership with Fortum in Uusimaa region and to be part of Espoo's transformation into a carbon-neutral district heating city during the 2020's. It is great to start the mutual journey of Maintpartner and Caverion with such a significant sign of customer confidence. I strongly believe that our new entity will become much more than the sum of its parts - both for our customers and our employees," says Elina Engman, Head of Industrial Solutions at Caverion.

Fortum is a leading clean energy company that develops and provides solutions for customers in the areas of electricity, heat, cooling and resource efficiency. For Caverion, Fortum belongs to one of the most important customer segments, industrial customers. Read more about our services

Kuvat: Fortum

CONTACT:

Further information:

Elina Engman

Head of Industrial solutions division

Caverion

elina.engman@caverion.com

tel. +358-50-351-4673

Lotta Kinnunen

Communications Manager, Maintpartner (part of Caverion)

lotta.kinnunen@maintpartner.com

tel. +358-50-408-0583

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/fortum-continues-operation---maintenance-cooperation-with-caverion-owned-maintpartner-in-uusimaa-reg,c3008339

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Caverion