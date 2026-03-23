Fortrade Tracks Energy Market Volatility as Geopolitical Risks Influence Global Markets

LONDON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading broker, Fortrade, has stepped up its monitoring of global energy markets as oil and gas prices react strongly to geopolitical tensions and an evolving macroeconomic landscape. As these developments ripple across forex and equity markets, the company remains committed to helping traders stay informed and better understand how shifts in energy prices can shape broader market movements.

"Energy prices often respond quickly when the global situation becomes uncertain," said Chris Warburton, CEO of Fortrade. "Right now, we are seeing that play out as tensions in the Middle East and concerns about supply disruptions continue to influence oil markets. Once this happens, the reaction often spreads quickly to currencies and stock markets, which is why energy prices remain such an important reference point for traders."

Energy Markets Amid Global Developments

In recent weeks, oil markets have reacted to tensions affecting key producing regions and concerns about supply stability. A sharp move in oil prices could influence how investors think about central bank policy, interest rates, and future growth. These shifts frequently feed into currency movements and investor behaviour in equity markets. At the same time, economic data from major economies has sent mixed signals about inflation and growth, creating a complicated backdrop for financial markets.

"Our focus is to help traders understand what sits behind market moves," Warburton added, "Energy prices can influence currencies and equities very quickly, so having the right tools and information matters. Through our trading platforms, along with the analysis and learning materials, we aim to give traders the insight they need to follow these developments with greater confidence."

About Fortrade

Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Fortrade provides access to global financial markets through a range of CFDs, including forex, commodities, indices, and shares. Clients can trade through the company's proprietary Fortrader platform available on web and mobile devices, as well as through the widely used MetaTrader 4 platform. In addition to trading technology, the brokerage offers a Trading Academy with courses, trading videos, and online seminars, covering market fundamentals and day trading strategies.