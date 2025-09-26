Fortrade Promotes Compliance and Client Safety with Enhanced Security Measures

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortrade , a UK-based global online trading provider, has confirmed a substantial upgrade of its security and privacy systems, bringing them in line with some of the toughest standards in the financial sector. The move highlights its determination to protect client information and maintain integrity in every trade, at a time when security and privacy are becoming of utmost importance to traders.

"Security sits at the heart of the trust our clients place in us," said Chris Warburton, CEO of Fortrade. "We chose to upgrade our security and privacy frameworks to strengthen that trust and ensure our systems remain resilient against new and evolving risks. This step allows us to future-proof our platform and give traders the confidence to operate in a safe and dependable environment."

Integrating Advanced Security Technology

The backbone of Fortrade's new security framework comes from technology developed by Frontegg. Frontegg is a leading low-code identity and access management provider, whose platform features an AI-driven advanced security engine. Frontegg also boasts several compliance certifications, including SOC type II, ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, ISO 27701, among others.

" Our trading services are constantly optimized to meet client needs, but none of that matters if the environment is not secure," continued Warburton, "and that's why Frontegg was an obvious choice for us, in our quest to provide nothing but the best service to our customers. We have always focused on delivering fast, intuitive platforms, and now those platforms are reinforced with some of the most rigorous digital safeguards available."

About Fortrade

Fortrade is recognised as one of the UK's leading providers of online trading platforms, offering access to CFDs on hundreds of global instruments. Its user-friendly platforms—Fortrader Web, Mobile, and MetaTrader 4—are designed for accessibility from anywhere. Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the company has built a strong reputation for transparency and client protection. Fortrade also offers a comprehensive range of educational resources through its learning centre, including webinars, tutorials, eBooks, and market analysis, to support traders of all experience levels.

https://www.fortrade.com/