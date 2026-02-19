Fortis Energy and EBRD Sign Mandate Letter for 342MW (270 MWp/72MWh) Sremska Mitrovica Solar PV and Storage Project in Serbia

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Renewable Energy BV has signed a mandate letter with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the potential financing of a 270 MWp solar PV power plant, combined with a 72 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), in Serbia. The agreement marks the commencement of a structured financing process and the requisite due diligence for long-term debt provision.

(L-R): Mehmet Burak Üçkardeş, President of Fortis Energy; Harry Boyd-Carpenter, Managing Director, Sustainable Infrastructure Group at EBRD; and Nikola Oklobdžija, Executive VP of Fortis Energy, pictured during the official signing ceremony. Representatives from Fortis Energy Renewable BV and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) gather for a commemorative group photo following the official signing ceremony.

The Sremska Mitrovica project is expected to become the largest solar PV facility in Serbia and one of the largest in the Western Balkans. Beyond its scale, the project represents a significant milestone in strengthening Serbia's energy security, supporting decarbonization objectives and accelerating regional alignment with European climate and energy policies.

According to Fortis Energy, the project will add substantial renewable capacity to the national grid, strengthening long-term energy security while contributing to regional decarbonization goals as a critical infrastructure asset within Europe's Green Transition. This project serves not only as an important milestone for the region but also as a demonstration of bankability, proving that large-scale solar in Southeast Europe aligns with international environmental and social sustainability standards. Fortis Energy underscored the importance of partnering with the EBRD, noting the institution's continued role in supporting sustainable infrastructure across the Western Balkans by mobilizing private capital, enhancing market stability and advancing the region's green transition.

Sremska Mitrovica, located approximately 80 km northwest of Belgrade, is one of Serbia's most historically significant cities, built on the ancient Roman imperial capital of Sirmium, once among the most important centers of the late Roman Empire. Today, this strategic gateway between Belgrade and Central Europe is entering a new chapter of importance, aligning its rich legacy with the future of clean energy, as one of the largest solar power plants in Serbia and the Western Balkans is now being developed in the region—strengthening national energy security and positioning Sremska Mitrovica as a modern hub for sustainable growth.

The project is expected to generate over 365 GWh of clean electricity annually, equivalent to powering more than 105,000 households each year, while avoiding approximately 182,000 tons of CO₂ emissions—a climate impact comparable to planting nearly 9 million trees every year. Construction is planned to commence in Q3 2026, with commissioning targeted for Q1 2028.

Fortis Energy, originating from Türkiye and headquartered in the Netherlands, maintains regional offices in Istanbul (MEA) and Belgrade (CEE). The company is pursuing its long-term ambition to become a global Green Baseload IPP, integrating solar, wind, energy storage, and sustainable infrastructure across Europe. Fortis currently operates more than 200 MW of renewable assets and is advancing over 500 MW of new investments planned for 2026–2027.

