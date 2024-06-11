Fortegra Granted License to Operate in Belgium and European Union

New Belgium office doubles down on company's European commitment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fortegra Group, Inc. ("Fortegra" or the "Company"), a multinational specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT), today announced its approval to operate in Belgium and the European Union. Fortegra Belgium Insurance Company, NV will be based in Brussels and will underwrite specialty lines of business. Fortegra Europe Insurance Company, Fortegra's Malta company, will continue its focus on warranty products.

Fortegra's Belgium operations offer the Company access to strategic distribution channels in a continually evolving market. Fortegra will now be able to collaborate with European managing general agents (MGAs) that are experts in their chosen products and sectors, providing these MGAs with flexible deal structures, partnership transparency, and shared risk.

"The MGA space across Europe is vibrant and compelling and provides a tremendous growth opportunity," said Rick Kahlbaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer at Fortegra. "We are thrilled to receive this license, which will allow us to provide innovative solutions to partners across Europe."

Fortegra, via its subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of specialty insurance products, including property, casualty and financial lines products, alongside warranty and consumer product solutions. By leveraging a team of experienced and dedicated professionals, the Company aims to deliver tailored insurance solutions that provide peace of mind and financial security to its clients.

About Fortegra

For more than 45 years, Fortegra, via its subsidiaries, has underwritten risk management solutions that help people and businesses succeed in the face of uncertainty. As a multinational specialty insurer whose insurance subsidiaries have an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent)1, we offer a diverse set of admitted and excess and surplus lines insurance products and warranty solutions. For more information: www.fortegra.com.

Contact

Media@fortegra.com

1 Fortegra Belgium Insurance Company, NV has not yet been rated by A.M. Best.