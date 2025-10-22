FORT Robotics Launches Long-Range Bluetooth Capability to Power Global Industrial Safety

New BLE 5.2 implementation delivers 10x standard range and stable performance in high-density manufacturing and warehouse environments

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FORT Robotics, a leader in safe control for robots and mobile machines, today announced the launch of its new Long Range Bluetooth (BLE) capability. This feature is immediately available for FORT's Safe Remote Control Pro and Endpoint Controller products, enabling customers to achieve reliable wireless safety over longer distances and use their machines globally without complex radio certifications.

As Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) and humanoids increasingly operate alongside human workers in crowded environments, the need for universal, reliable wireless safety communication has become critical. While traditional radio technologies often struggle with interference or are restricted by regional frequency licenses, FORT's solution provides a powerful, globally available standard.

Exceeding Standard Performance

FORT's new capability uses globally compatible Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.2 wireless communication in a highly specialized industrial implementation. By leveraging a transmission power that is 10 times higher than typical BLE modules (+17 dBm), FORT devices can reliably communicate over significantly longer ranges.

This advanced design, which incorporates Isochronous Channels to transmit time-sensitive safety data, delivers three core benefits for industrial users:

Extended Range: Customers can control machines over longer distances with an estimated wireless range of 100-300m, far surpassing typical BLE ranges. Denser Deployments: The technology is engineered for high-density environments (like busy warehouses and manufacturing floors), allowing customers to operate multiple remote machine systems in close proximity with minimal risk of wireless interference. Global Compliance: Bluetooth operation facilitates seamless international use, enabling FORT customers to simplify certification and deployment in key markets.

"For our customers scaling into new territories, radio certification is often the single biggest hurdle that delays their international expansion," said Nathan Bivans, CTO at FORT Robotics. "By utilizing the universally accepted BLE 5.2 standard, we are eliminating a major friction point. This allows machine builders to dramatically simplify their compliance processes and rapidly deploy their technology across all major international markets, ensuring their fleet is both productive and globally compliant."

Long Range Bluetooth capability is available on FORT's newest Safe Remote Control Pro and Endpoint Controller products, providing customers with enhanced operational safety and expanded global market reach.

About FORT Robotics

FORT Robotics provides a first-of-its-kind Robotics Control Platform, empowering machine builders and users with safe, secure, dynamic control. Founded in 2018, FORT serves over six hundred customers, with an estimated 12,000 units deployed and 27 patents earned. They help maximize human-machine collaboration while reducing risk, ensuring people, assets, and data are protected and productive across various industries, including warehousing, agriculture, and construction. More information at fortrobotics.com.

