Forrester Bolsters Its Presence In The Nordics To Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; Opens New Entity In Stockholm

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR), one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world, today announced the opening of its Nordic entity in Stockholm, Sweden. The new presence will serve as a Forrester hub for clients located across Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. The expansion allows Forrester to build deeper relationships with technology and business leaders in the region and deliver best-in-class and locally relevant guidance to its clients. Through its Stockholm entity, Forrester will support both existing clients in the high-tech vendor sector as well as offer services to large enterprises across financial services, manufacturing, retail, and public sectors.

"Organizations based in the Nordics are known for driving innovation and are way ahead of the curve when it comes to sustainability," said Senior VP of International Research and Product Dane Anderson. "Both these topics are key focus areas for Forrester's research. We look forward to working with leading Nordic companies to help them succeed and expand their global footprint. We are also excited to work more closely with firms that are at the heart of the Scandinavian digital and innovation ecosystem."

With research, models, decision tools, and offices and operations in 41 cities across 27 countries, Forrester serves the needs of technology, customer experience (CX), marketing, product, and sales leaders worldwide to help them become more customer obsessed to accelerate growth.

