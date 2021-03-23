Formula 1® appoints Herjavec Group as Official Cyber Security Services Provider

Securing the F1® Event Technical Centre – HG will provide Managed Security Services including threat intelligence and cyber analysis to support F1® race operations, bolstering the security for the world's most data-rich sporting environment as it travels the globe. The F1® Event Technical Centre will be transported to 22 countries this year, generating real-time racing analysis, security event logs, and threat intelligence information.





– HG will provide Managed Security Services including threat intelligence and cyber analysis to support F1® race operations, bolstering the security for the world's most data-rich sporting environment as it travels the globe. The F1® Event Technical Centre will be transported to 22 countries this year, generating real-time racing analysis, security event logs, and threat intelligence information. 24/7 Threat Detection as the Cyber Security Services Provider for F1® – Herjavec Group's cloud-based, remote & geo-redundant Security Operations Center (SOC) infrastructure will provide 24/7 expertise to detect and respond to emerging threats targeting the critical infrastructure of Formula 1®, including corporate operations, digital platforms and mission critical assets. Threat detection has grown in importance as the digital ecosystem of F1® increases in scale, and Herjavec Group's HG SOAR platform will facilitate proactive hunting on curated intel to disrupt and block attacks before they become security incidents. In addition to SOC operations, Herjavec Group's specialized Managed Security Services include managed phishing, incident response management, vulnerability management and security engineering.





– Herjavec Group's cloud-based, remote & geo-redundant Security Operations Center (SOC) infrastructure will provide 24/7 expertise to detect and respond to emerging threats targeting the critical infrastructure of Formula 1®, including corporate operations, digital platforms and mission critical assets. Threat detection has grown in importance as the digital ecosystem of F1® increases in scale, and Herjavec Group's HG SOAR platform will facilitate proactive hunting on curated intel to disrupt and block attacks before they become security incidents. In addition to SOC operations, Herjavec Group's specialized Managed Security Services include managed phishing, incident response management, vulnerability management and security engineering. Cybersecurity Advisement & Expertise – Herjavec Group will further enhance security posture for Formula 1® through key cyber initiatives in the realms of security planning, privacy, PCI compliance, architecture, identity & access management and emergency preparedness.

The 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship™ begins on March 26-28, with the FORMULA 1 GULF AIR BAHRAIN 2021.

For more information on Herjavec Group and their cybersecurity services visit www.herjavecgroup.com.

Chris Roberts, Head of IT Infrastructure at Formula 1®, said:

"When you think about securing F1, everyone tends to focus on the data each car produces, because the analysis of speed and performance is a critical factor in achieving the podium. But as we sought out a Cyber Security Services Provider, we needed a partner with industry-wide expertise, a global perspective and the ability to scale alongside our digital transformations – trackside, across our corporate operations, and in the entertainment space. We chose to partner with Herjavec Group because they excel in security at scale and we are confident in their ability to support us in protecting our infrastructure as we continue to expand our leadership as the pinnacle of motorsport."

Robert Herjavec, Herjavec Group Founder & CEO, said:

"I'm a racing fanatic. In fact, many would argue racing is in the DNA of Herjavec Group and a clear analogy for the work we do as cybersecurity experts. You've got to be laser focused when driving a car 200MPH – because if you look left or right, you'll lose control. At Herjavec Group we pride ourselves on being 100% cybersecurity focused and obsessed with service excellence. Like so many businesses, Formula 1 has had to adapt their entire operation in light of the pandemic. That's meant remote experiences, limited on site personnel and a prioritization of digital experiences. We are honoured to secure the next phase of their digital transformations as they continue to scale as a global leader in innovation and technology in sport."

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trade marks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

About Herjavec Group:

Robert Herjavec founded Herjavec Group in 2003 to provide cybersecurity products and services to enterprise organizations. HG has been recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity operations leaders, and excels in complex, multi-technology environments. Herjavec Group's service expertise includes Advisory Services, Technology Architecture & Implementation, Identity Services, Managed Security Services, Threat Management, and Incident Response. Herjavec Group has offices and Security Operations Centers across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and India. For more information, visit HerjavecGroup.com or contact a security specialist at: info@herjavecgroup.com.

