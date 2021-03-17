Former Trustpilot executive, Mikkel Drucker becomes CEO at Netigate from 1st of April

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stockholm based international SaaS company Netigate has recruited Mikkel Drucker as the new Chief Executive Officer. Mikkel was recently Chief Growth Officer at Tacton and previously as VP of Marketing at Trustpilot. He joins Netigate in Stockholm as part of its continued international expansion.

Mikkel has extensive experience with Software as a Service (SaaS) and technology, having led different companies in their growth phase. He comes directly from Tacton, a leading international SaaS company based in Stockholm. Mikkel has a strong international background from leading technology companies within Product, Marketing and Sales across the Nordics, Europe, and across the US and Asia. Mikkel has a strong growth and product innovation background with proven leadership leading diverse teams creating world-class products. Mikkel has double Master's degrees, in Engineering and Business from leading Universities.

"We are proud to present Mikkel Drucker as the new CEO of Netigate. Mikkel has extensive international experience, in related SaaS and strong technology background and an international growth focus. Mikkel will lead our team in the next phase to accelerate Netigate's development. Mikkel has the right leadership qualities and experience to take us to the next phase and beyond." says Tom Nyman, Chairman of the Board of Netigate.

"I am pleased to join this fantastic company with a strong and dynamic team which is committed to continued innovation and growth. Netigate is a pioneer within the insights industry with a strong and loyal international customer base. I am looking forward to leading the team in this exciting next phase of our development." says Mikkel Drucker, new CEO of Netigate.

Mikkel Drucker will start on April 1, 2021.

About Netigate:

Netigate provides a cloud-based feedback platform that allows customers to gain insights into their customers and employees. Netigate works within Employee Experience, Customer Experience and Market research. With the Netigate tool you can create an Employee Satisfaction Survey, a Customer Satisfaction Survey gather 360 degree feedback and much more.

The company has over 1700 customers worldwide and is the market leader in Sweden, and also has prominence in the German market. Netigate also has a strong market presence in Norway, Finland, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and France.

Press contact:

Sophie Hedestad

+46 732 012 498

Sophie.hedestad@netigate.se

