Former Semperis Executive Joins Omada as VP Sales of North America

Sales Veteran to Drive IGA Leader's Growth

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada A/S ("Omada"), a global leader of Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), today announced that Art DuRivage, a seasoned sales veteran and former executive at Semperis, a pioneer in identity-driven cyber resilience, has joined Omada as vice president of sales for North America.

DuRivage comes to Omada from Semperis, where he served as vice president of sales. As an early employee at Semperis, joining the company in 2018, DuRivage played an instrumental role in driving the company's growth to unicorn status, including its recent $125 million funding raise. The company also was recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for four years in a row and has racked up repeat accolades for its identity system defense platform. DuRivage will bring his expertise in this space to his new role at Omada as the company continues to innovate in the IGA space.

DuRivage's recruitment follows a fourth consecutive year of strong performance for Omada leading into 2024. The company ended its fiscal year with impressive results, including 34% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR) compared to the prior year. Additionally, last year's new customer acquisition and net revenue retention rates demonstrate the transformative value realized by customers.

Omada has also seen substantial growth in demand for its full featured IGA SaaS solution Omada Identity Cloud, which can be implemented in less than 90 days.

Art DuRivage, vice president of sales for North America, Omada, said: "Omada has built a global reputation as the market leader in cloud native Identity Governance with a focus on customer satisfaction that drives longterm loyalty. I'm proud to be part of Omada's continued expansion in North America. I'm also excited to join an organization with such a strong sense of belonging and values, which is an extension to what I experienced at Semperis. I'm committed to ensuring Omada continues to wow its customers while remaining a great workplace for our employees."

Michael Garrett, CEO, Omada, said: "Adding Art DuRivage to our leadership team to lead North America is a huge win for Omada and our customers as we continue to expand in this region. Art is a proven leader with an impressive track record accelerating growth in the identity space."

Omada, a global market leader in Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), offers a full-featured, enterprise-grade, cloud-native IGA solution that enables organizations to achieve compliance, reduce risk, and maximize efficiency. Founded in 2000, Omada delivers innovative identity management to complex hybrid environments based on our proven best practice process framework and deployment approach.

