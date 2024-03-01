Former Salesforce Leader, Fernando Bertolla Joins Netcore Cloud to Drive LATAM Market Expansion

BRASILIA, Brazil, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to bolster its presence in Latin America, Netcore Cloud, a leading global innovator in MarTech and Customer Experience solutions, announces the appointment of Fernando Bertolla, as Head of Sales, LATAM. This strategic hire marks a pivotal moment in Netcore Cloud's ambitious plans to penetrate deeper into the Latin American market, underscoring the region's critical role in the company's global expansion strategy.

Abithab Bhaskar, CEO of International Business at Netcore Cloud, remarked, "We are exceptionally pleased to have Fernando Bertolla as a strategic leader to spearhead our expansion efforts. His deep market insights and proven expertise in MarTech are exactly what Netcore Cloud needs to navigate the complexities of this diverse region."

Fernando Bertolla brings over eight years of rich experience in the marketing technology space, with notable tenures at ExactTarget and Salesforce Marketing Cloud. His exceptional skill set in driving sales growth and fostering robust client relations is set to be a cornerstone of Netcore Cloud's strategy to establish a dominant position in LATAM.

Echoing the company's focus on LATAM, Fernando Bertolla shared his enthusiasm, "The LATAM region is ripe with opportunity, and I look forward to leading our talented team to capture these opportunities, contributing to Netcore Cloud's global success narrative."

Expanding on this, Kalpit Jain, Group CEO of Netcore Cloud, highlighted, "As Netcore Cloud embarks on a crucial phase of global expansion, our focus on Latin America is more strategic than ever. Fernando Bertolla's appointment as Head of Sales for LATAM is a key move in our mission to revolutionize customer engagement through innovative MarTech solutions."

Currently, Netcore Cloud works very closely with customers like Jobint, Navent, Amaro, Pantys, and Phooto in Brazil. Fernando's strategic appointment signals a new era for Netcore Cloud's operations in Latin America, clearly focusing on leveraging local expertise and insights to drive growth.

