Former Rolls-Royce Chief Customer Officer and Senior easyJet Captain Appointed to Global Airlines Advisory Board

- Jacqueline Sutton MBE, former Rolls-Royce Chief Customer Officer, appointed to Global's advisory board

- Emma Henderson MBE, former easyJet Captain and founder of Project Wingman, also appointed

- They will advise the Global Executive Team on a variety of aviation, technical and commercial matters

LONDON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Airlines, the world's newest long-haul airline, has announced two further appointments to its Advisory Board: Jacqueline Sutton MBE and Emma Henderson MBE.

Jacqueline Sutton held the position of Chief Customer Officer (CCO) at Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace. As a member of the Leadership Team, she was responsible for the global customer base including airline operators, leasing companies and aircraft manufacturers across the world.

Jacqueline Sutton MBE (Left) and Emma Henderson MBE (Right)

Emma Henderson is a former easyJet Captain where she was a brand ambassador for the airline as well as a presenter of "Fear of flying." In 2020 she drew on support from all areas of the airline industry to create the charity, "Project Wingman," mobilising grounded industry professionals in the UK to provide support to frontline NHS staff. Initially set up during the pandemic the charity continues to provide this service now using buses which are converted into state of the art mobile well-being lounges.

At Global, Jacqui and Emma will advise the Executive Team and work closely with the Founder and CEO, James Asquith, on a range of strategic and operational matters.

James Asquith, Founder and CEO of Global Airlines, said, "We extend our warmest welcome to Emma Henderson and Jacqueline Sutton to the Global Airlines' advisory board, where they will work closely with our recently appointed chairman, Kevin Billings.

"Their extensive expertise in various aspects of the aviation industry will be invaluable to us as we prepare for operations, and I am looking forward to announcing further appointments to the Advisory Board in the weeks ahead."

Jacqueline Sutton said, "It is an honour to be a part of the Global Airlines' Advisory Board. I am looking forward to collaborating with colleagues and playing a part in not only shaping a customer experience that passengers will love, but building a team that is representative of the rich aviation talent base."

Emma Henderson said, "I have been fortunate to work with exceptional teams and individuals in the aviation industry. Having a passion to connect the world and deliver amazing experiences has always been my mission and I can't wait work with Global Airlines to do just that with the A380."

Global Airlines plans to use its fleet of owned A380 aircraft to reinvigorate the flying experience, courtesy of the unrivalled spaciousness offered by the super jumbo. The airline is now in advanced discussions to acquire three more A380 aircraft and is expected to announce more hires and a crew recruitment drive in the weeks ahead.

Global Airlines is now focused on working closely with the relevant authorities and partners in preparation for inaugural flights in the Spring of 2024.

About Global Airlines

Global Airlines was launched in 2023 with an aspiration to offer passengers the best way to fly. The airline is a wholly owned subsidiary of Holiday Swap and headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The airline is led by CEO James Asquith and backed by aviation experts and investors around the world. The airline has commenced an aircraft acquisition programme with one A380 secured and more to follow in the summer of 2023. The inaugural transatlantic flights are expected in the Spring of 2024.

About Jacqueline Sutton MBE

Jacqueline (Jacqui) Sutton is a highly experienced aerospace professional with diverse strategic and commercial roles in leading industry players. She recently served as Chief Customer Officer (CCO) at Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace, overseeing global customer relations and leading a multinational team. With a strong track record in sales, business development, and program management, Jacqui brings extensive industry expertise to her role. She is also a Non-Executive Director at Farnborough International, supporting the team behind the renowned Farnborough Airshow. A passionate advocate for inclusion and diversity, Jacqui is involved with the Women in Aviation and Aerospace Charter and mentors aspiring leaders in the industry. Recognised for her contributions, she was awarded the MBE for Services to the Economy. Jacqui holds a BA Hons degree in Russian and German and has completed executive programs at renowned institutions like INSEAD and WHARTON.

About Emma Henderson MBE

Emma Henderson has spent over 30 years in the Aviation Industry starting her flying career on Yorkshire Universities Air Squadron. Her aviation journey continued from the sidelines as a RAF wife, and with three small children in tow, she returned from her Wing Commander husbands military posting to the RNZAF as a fully qualified commercial pilot. After instructing trainee pilots, she joined easyJet where she worked her way up to Captain and became a brand ambassador, peer support mentor and Fear of Flying presenter as well as appearing in ITVs documentary "Inside the Cockpit."

In 2020 Emma founded Project Wingman, inspiring grounded aircrew across the UK to provide well-being support to frontline NHS staff during the pandemic, and continues to run the charity as CEO. It was for this work that Emma was made MBE in 2021 by which time she had moved on from her airline to run her charity, and forge a new career as a professional speaker.

Emma is an Aviation Ambassador for the Department for Transport and Chair of Surfable Scotland.

Emma brings with her a wealth of knowledge from her long career which she is delighted to be able to use to support the development and launch of Global Airlines.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108556/Global_Airlines.jpg

SOURCE Global Airlines