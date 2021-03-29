Former North America CEO of Havas, Mindshare and Digitas joins Fenestra Board

Fenestra announces Colin Kinsella joins Board at time of rapid growth

LONDON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenestra, the independent platform that helps advertisers, agencies and publishers maximise performance from their programmatic businesses, announces Colin Kinsella, most recently CEO of Havas North America and Mindshare NA, is joining their Board.

Fenestra uniquely provides global advertisers, publishers and their agencies a single, configurable platform and transparent data ecosystem to record, verify and optimise financial transactions throughout their programmatic supply-chain. The cross-platform technology delivers ad. buyers a programmatic analytics dashboard and publishers a programmatic monetization dashboard. Fenestra recently launched Skylight™ – its customizable recommendation engine – that moves programmatic optimisation from guestimates to computed, objective action. Fenestra's partners improve performance by ≈20% and save their programmatic traders >1 hour every day running their campaigns. Fenestra proprietary platform ingests financial data direct from source for >150mn impressions every day.

Colin Kinsella is regarded as a visionary leader who has implemented strategic, client-first thinking that increases innovation and sustainable success throughout his career.



Colin led Havas in North America for the last 4+ years. Prior to Havas, Colin served as CEO of Mindshare North America, a division of WPP's GroupM. During his tenure, he managed client relationships across a diverse portfolio including Volvo, American Express, Unilever, and Nordstrom and orchestrated the global launch of The Loop, a data-infused "war room" that monitors data from over 100 sources in real-time to drive strategy and track campaign success. A multi-award winner, Colin was recognized as a Digital All Star by Media Post in 2015. Under Colin's leadership, Havas Media won Adweek's 2016 U.S. Media Agency of the Year award, MediaPost's 2017 U.S. Media Agency of the Year Award, and was ranked by RECMA as the #1 most winning agency in 2018.

Colin Kinsella said: "The global regulatory environment for digital advertising is changing rapidly, programmatic continues to grow exponentially and advertisers with their agencies are increasingly focused on understanding where their money is going, how it is getting there and how to maximise their business outcomes. I've spent my career dedicated to that endeavour. As an investor, I've been blown away by what Fenestra has achieved so far and am excited to help them more actively step-up to the next level."

Ashley MacKenzie, Founder & CEO of Fenestra, added: "I'm humbled to welcome Colin to our Board. As Fenestra is increasingly adopted by Agencies on behalf of their clients, Colin has spent decades leading some of the most prestigious Agencies in the world, in the largest ad market in the world, and will play an invaluable role in helping us navigate our next phase of growth both strategically and internationally."

About Fenestra

Founded in 2018 in London, with clients operating in >30 territories, Fenestra provides an independent, configurable platform and transparent data ecosystem to record, verify and optimise financial transactions within their programmatic supply chain. Fenestra's partners include T-Mobile, Rommatic, Kindred, Vice Media, Betway, Hearts & Science, Immediate Media, AIP, IDComms and the Gruffalo.

