Former Head of Swiss Securities and Exchanges to head new Fintica AI Ltd Advisory Board

New body to include industry experts: Thomas Zeeb, René Karsenti, Yanming Xiao

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintica AI Ltd, a leading provider of next-generation AI for the financial industry, has announced a new Advisory Board made up of experienced financial executives, providing long-term vision and insights to help shape the future of AI for capital markets.

The initial appointments include:

- Thomas Zeeb, Chairman of the Advisory Board,

- René Karsenti, Member of the Advisory Board,

- Dr. Yanming Xiao, Member of the Advisory Board,

Fintica AI CEO, Philippe Metoudi welcomed the new appointments, and said, "Fintica is greatly honored to welcome these outstanding professionals to our Advisory Board. I have had the privilege of working closely with each of them, and look forward to their invaluable contributions to Fintica as we enhance our range of AI solutions,".

Incoming Advisory Board Chairman, Thomas Zeeb commented, "This is an exciting time to be creating even closer bridges between the potential of technology and the ongoing evolution of financial markets with a myriad of new challenges."

René Karsenti: "I am pleased to join the Fintica Advisory Board and look forward to contributing to the use of Al in capital markets, enhancing efficiency and safety while improving ROI within heightened risk management solutions."

Yanming Xiao said, "I am delighted to join Fintica's Advisory Board, and help promote meaningful, positive impact in the world of asset management."

Earlier this year Fintica AI closed an A Round of funding with a diversified global investor base from Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the US.

About Thomas Zeeb:

Thomas Zeeb is a Swiss-Canadian executive who served as Global Head for SIX Swiss Exchange, Switzerland's principal stock exchange.

Zeeb has worked in various roles in the financial industry, including as Member of the Clearstream Banking AG Executive Board. and as Managing Director at The Bank of New York.

About René Karsenti.:

René Karsenti is Senior Adviser and former President of the International Capital Market Association (ICMA). He was Director General of Finance at the European Investment Bank in Luxembourg, , Treasurer of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in London, and IFC Treasurer of the World Bank Group.

About Yanming Xiao.:

Dr. Yanming Xiao is Chairman & CEO of Cornucopiae Asset Management Ltd. She was Managing Director of UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong and a senior banker at Citi Bank, and HSBC. Dr. Xiao received the 2018 BURJ CEO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Global Asset Management.

About Fintica AI, Ltd.:

Fintica is an Israeli deeptech Fintech Company building next generation Autonomous AI for the Global Financial Industry.

The firm develops multi-assets (equity, fixed income, commodities) predictive analytics & risk decision-support tools for investment managers, financial markets Infrastructure and digital stakeholders.

With headquarters in Tel Aviv it has presences in Hong Kong, New York, Abu Dhabi, and Geneva.

Visit www.fintica-ai.com /email enquiry@fintica-ai.com.

Contact:

Lionel Friedfeld

lionel.friedfeld@fintica-ai.com

SOURCE Fintica AI, Ltd.