Former Head of Listed Derivatives at Goldman Sachs, Nomura and Citi joins Fintech PremiaLab

Mr. Macpherson has over 20 years' investment banking experience in capital markets and derivatives strategies. He will be responsible for further supporting the firm's business development efforts in Europe, specifically leveraging insights from PremiaLab unique dataset on quantitative investment strategies.

Adrien Geliot, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PremiaLab said: "We are delighted to welcome John to the team. His extensive expertise in derivatives combined with deep understanding of institutional investors will allow us to further scale our commercial presence and deploy our ambitious growth strategy."

Mr. Macpherson will join the advisory board alongside Mr. Daniel Fields, former global head of markets at Societe Generale who joined the firm in July 2019.

Recognized as the reference for data and risk analytics on quantitative strategies, PremiaLab's capital markets infrastructure is used by leading asset managers, insurance companies and pensions funds to accelerate their digitalization to enhance performance and risk controls while reducing costs.

Mr. Macpherson is Deputy Chair of the UK Investment Association Engine platform.

PremiaLab is an independent platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions on systematic and factor-based strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions whilst achieving upmost time and cost efficiency.

With offices in Paris, New York, Hong Kong, London and Stockholm, its international team is dedicated to supporting a global client base with the most up-to-date risk premia dataset, advanced portfolio construction, performance and risk analytics. The firm has established strong partnerships with the top 15 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds and insurance companies.

