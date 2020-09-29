Former CoreMedia SVP Joins EMnify as Product Lead Amidst Strong Growth Period for IoT Connectivity Provider

Leading cloud-native IoT connectivity provider EMnify today announces the appointment of Knud Kegel as Vice President Product. As Vice President Product, Kegel will lead EMnify's product management at both the Berlin and Würzburg locations, driving product-led growth. He will work closely with the EMnify management team.

The recent demand for this role speaks to EMnify's growth in recent months. Despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, EMnify has signed new customers, developed new product features and onboarded key new hires. Kegel began his role on September 14th reporting directly to EMnify CTO and Co-Founder, Martin Giess.

Kegel's strong background most recently as Senior Vice President Marketing and Business Development and previously Vice President of Engineering at CoreMedia is in line with EMnify's belief in driving customer success through product-led growth. Combined with his proven leadership experience and digital product management expertise, Kegel is the prime candidate to help drive EMnify's global product strategy.

Knud Kegel, VP Product, EMnify comments: "I am very excited to join EMnify, the cloud-based core network for global IoT connectivity is a unique technology for the fast growing IoT market. The founders and management team have a great vision to drive the company and an ambition which I share and hope to bring to life in driving EMnify's IoT connectivity product portfolio."

Martin Giess, CTO, comments: "Knud joins the business at a pivotal time in EMnify's product development. As more and more connected devices emerge, the opportunity to transform digitally extends to industries that were previously excluded from digitization. In his new role, Knud will ensure EMnify is building, shipping and supporting the right products to enable outstanding IoT solutions for all sectors."

Frank Stöcker, CEO, comments: "With our German engineered software innovations and proven product market fit we're proud to further scale our offering. Knud is a great addition with his holistic experience in SaaS platforms and product leadership to drive product led growth. We are delighted to welcome him on board."

Prior to joining CoreMedia, Kegel headed his own web content management consultancy. He graduated from the Wedel Polytechnic with a Diploma in Media Information Technology.

About EMnify

EMnify is a leading cloud-native IoT connectivity provider that empowers businesses worldwide to get the best out of their devices and overcome industry barriers. Led by forward-thinking telecommunications experts Frank Stöcker, Martin Giess, and Alexander Schebler, EMnify is revolutionizing the industry through its cloud-native service, enabling secure IoT connectivity – addressing one of the main issues regarding the IoT sector. Its disruptive solution and customer-centric approach are made possible by 100 experts that support thousands of companies in more than 70 countries. EMnify's connectivity is available in 180 countries with 540 operators across all continents.

