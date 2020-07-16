Former Cloud Sherpas CEO, David Northington, Joins Lemongrass Board of Directors

Seasoned executive's deep operational experience and technology knowledge to advance company's mission of growth and transformation at an accelerated pace

ATLANTA, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemongrass Consulting , a leading professional and managed service provider of SAP enterprise applications running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced the addition of David Northington, former CEO of Cloud Sherpas, to its Board of Directors.

Northington has a proven track record of success at high-growth, venture-backed technology firms. He was the COO of Adjoined Consulting, a management consulting and technology services firm, which was acquired first by Kanbay and subsequently by Capgemini in 2007 and later the CEO of Cloud Sherpas, a cloud consultancy acquired by Accenture in 2015. Currently, he is on the Board of ModuleQ, an AI solutions firm, OSF Digital, a leading Global Platinum Salesforce Digital Commerce Partner, and is the Chairman of the Board for Rising Tide Digital, a holding company established by Columbia Capital, a venture capital firm, to invest in disruptive supply chain technologies. David also served on the board of Contino prior to their recent acquisition by Cognizant.

"I am very excited to be working with Lemongrass. Where they are in their evolution is very much inside what I consider my 'sweet spot''," said Northington. "I am looking forward to working with them to address the challenges of scaling the company globally while maintaining momentum, exceeding customer expectations and continuing to deliver innovation ahead of the market."

Lemongrass works with leading enterprises across multiple verticals in the Americas, EMEA and APAC. The company has been working with AWS since 2010, is a Premier APN Consulting Partner, and was the second company globally to achieve the SAP on AWS capability. They were recently awarded the coveted AWS Migration Competency award, in addition to the AWS Managed Services Competency award, in recognition of the thousands of SAP systems that they have migrated with a 100% success rate.

"David is an inspirational executive and a tremendous addition to our Board," said Mike Rosenbloom, CEO of Lemongrass. "His strong operational experience and technology knowledge will provide fresh insights to our business priorities as we continue to transform at an accelerated pace."

Earlier this year, Lemongrass announced it had completed a $10 million Series C round of financing. Blue Lagoon Capital led the investment round with participation from existing investor Columbia Capital. The investment has enabled the company to build out its senior leadership team, broaden and accelerate product development, and expand its sales and marketing efforts.

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass Consulting, with operations in all global geographies, was established in 2008 as a specialist SAP technology consultancy. Lemongrass specializes in the implementation, migration, operation, innovation and automation of SAP on AWS, covering both the SAP Business Suite and Business One applications. The company is an AWS Partner Network Premier Consulting Partner, an AWS accredited Managed Service Provider and was the second company globally to achieve the AWS SAP Competency status.

To learn more about Lemongrass, visit https://lemongrassconsulting.com/

