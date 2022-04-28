Former Clinton advisor joins FoliuMed Advisory Board

LIMBURG, Germany, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FoliuMed, a medical cannabis company with manufacturing and R&D in Germany and cultivation in South America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Howard M. Glicken to its Advisory Board.

Howard M. Glicken served as a private sector advisor to the Clinton Administration on Latin American affairs and was the President´s private sector delegate to the Inaugurations of Presidents of Argentina, Uruguay, Peru and Ecuador. He testified before the US Congress on the Free Trade Area of the Americas and is a member of the U.S./Brazil Business Development Council.

"What impresses me most about FoliuMed is its leadership team led by founder Oliver Zugel," says Glicken. "Since 2018 it has built the company with its own capital and is selling innovative products in eight countries. By sourcing cannabis ingredients from its farm in Colombia, it offers German pharma-quality at affordable prices."

"We are honored to be able to count on Howard's advice and mentorship, including his views on the upcoming German adult-use regulations," says FoliuMed founder Oliver Zugel. "His over 40 years of experience in business and politics and background as a successful entrepreneur make him a valued member of our Advisory Board."

During his political career, Howard Glicken also has been National Vice Chairman of Finance of the Democratic Party, a member of the National Finance Board of Directors and a Managing Trustee of the Party. He also was State Finance Chair for Al Gore for President 1988, State Finance Chair for Senator Bob Kerrey for President in 1992, State Co-Finance Chair for President Clinton and a Trustee of the Vice President's Residence Foundation.

About FoliuMed

FoliuMed is an international cannabis company with EU-GMP manufacturing operations in Germany and organic cultivation in Colombia. It provides a broad range of innovative medical cannabis products and is one of the few EU-GMP cannabis soft gel manufacturers in the world. FoliuMed is supplying customers in eight countries on three continents and also works as a contract manufacturer and white label producer for some of the leading cannabis players in Germany, Australia, the US and South America.

www.foliumed.com

SOURCE FoliuMed Holdings