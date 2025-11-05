FORM 8.1(a) & (b) (Opening Position Disclosure)

Alkermes plc

05 Nov, 2025, 14:00 GMT

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS):

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2022 BY AN OFFEROR OR AN OFFEREE

1.     KEY INFORMATION

(a) 

Full name of discloser:

Alkermes plc

(b)

Owner or controller of interests and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

 

The naming of nominee or vehicle
companies is insufficient. For a trust, the
trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must
be named.

N/A

(c)

Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
relevant securities this form relates:

 

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Avadel
Pharmaceuticals 
plc

(d)

Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

OFFEROR

(e) 

Date position held:

 

The latest practicable date prior to the
disclosure

3 November
2025

(f)  

 

In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is
the discloser also making disclosures in
respect of any other party to the offer?

 

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state
"N/A"

N/A

2.     INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates (Note 1)

N/A

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3.     INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING
        IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests and short positions (including directors'
and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with
the party making the disclosure:

Interests of J.P. Morgan (together with its members of staff under Rule 
3.3(b)(v) of Part A of the Irish Takeover Rules), financial advisors to
Alkermes plc, but, for clarity, not held on behalf of Alkermes plc:


Party

Class of 
Relevant
Security

Number of 
ordinary
shares held
at midnight
(ET) on
3 November
2025

Percentage 
of total
issued share
capital
(rounded)


55I, LLC

Ordinary 
shares of
US$0.01
each

53

0.0001 %


JPMorgan
Chase Bank,
National
Association

Ordinary 
shares of
US$0.01
each

13,500

0.0139 %


TOTAL


13,553

0.0139 %






Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded 
options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should
be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

Ap11

4.     OTHER INFORMATION

(a)    Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement
or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities
which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered 
into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person
acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If
there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state
"none"

 

None

 

(b)      Agreements, arrangements or understandings 
          relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding
between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the
voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred
to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition
or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative
referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. 

 

None

 

(c)     Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?   

YES/NO


 

 

 

No



Date of disclosure:

5 November 2025

Contact name:

Sandy Coombs, Alkermes

Telephone number:

+1 781 609 6377



Public disclosures under Rule 8.1 of the Rules must be made to a 
Regulatory Information Service.

Ap12

NOTES ON FORM 8.1(a) and (b)

  1.      See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules.
  2.      See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.
  3.      If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

    For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

    References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg 

