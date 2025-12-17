Forging Resonance Through Action, Upholding Original Aspiration Through Persistence - Chery's ESG Practices in Supporting the Asian Para Games

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the evening of December 14 local time, fireworks illuminated the Dubai night sky, casting a final glow over the venue as the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games drew to a close amid waves of applause. Serving as the event's official and exclusive mobility partner, Chery applied its inclusive technological expertise to support the Games from start to finish, creating numerous memorable highlights. These ranged from the joint opening announcement by the AiMOGA robot Mornine and APC Chairman Mr. Mijad, to the groundbreaking robot-led award ceremonies; from pre-competition donations of sun protection gear to all athletes, to the continuous shuttle and escort services provided by the TIGGO family fleet throughout the event. Chery was fully committed to facilitating both the preparation and the successful execution of the Games. As Zhu Shaodong, Executive Vice President of Chery International, noted in his closing ceremony address: "Chery remains guided by the principle of 'In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere' in contributing to global sustainable development. Supporting sports events as a way to give back to society is both an honor and a point of pride for Chery."

Zhu Shaodong, Executive Vice President of Chery International, delivers a speech on the spot

In meeting its ESG commitments, Chery has established multiple world-class "green factories," driving the ongoing transformation toward sustainable manufacturing. The company also collaborates with international organizations, including the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), to engage in ecological initiatives such as seagrass conservation. At the same time, Chery maintains a long-term commitment to the well-being of people with disabilities and children, having worked with UNICEF to support education for nearly 40 million children globally. Furthermore, Chery has proactively joined forces with the Kazakhstan National Paralympic Committee and the Asian Paralympic Committee to carry out various inclusive programs. During the Chery Brand User Summit in October 2025, Chery once again took the lead in forming the ESG Global Alliance, sharing sustainable development initiatives with its worldwide dealer network and extending responsible practices across the entire value chain.

As the Games draw to a close, Chery will forge ahead—with technology as its driving force and responsibility as its cornerstone—striving not only for commercial success but also to build a more inclusive and courageous future for society at large.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847402/Zhu_Shaodong_Executive_Vice_President_Chery_International_delivers_a_speech.jpg