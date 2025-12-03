FORGE HOLIDAY GROUP SELECTS GUESTY AS NEW CHANNEL MANAGER TO BOOST CUSTOMER REACH AND DISTRIBUTION

CHESTER, England, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Holiday Group, the company behind leading travel brands Sykes Holiday Cottages and Forest Holidays, has announced a new strategic partnership with Guesty, the short-term rental management platform.

The partnership will see Forge use Guesty's market-leading technology to expand its distribution capabilities, unlocking a network of new booking channels and introducing its diverse portfolio of UK accommodation - which includes cottages, holiday parks, and lodges - to new customers.

By working with Guesty, Forge will benefit from access to more than 60 additional booking channels, ensuring real-time updates, synced calendars, and consistent content across every platform which will create new opportunities to reach domestic and international travellers each year.

Guesty's advanced automation, integration coverage, scalability tools and performance analytics will support Forge as it continues to grow its brands, maximise occupancy, and deliver stronger commercial returns for property owners across its portfolio.

James Shaw, Chief Commercial Officer at Forge Holiday Group, said: "Our partnership with Guesty is about building for the future - giving our teams the tools to expand into new channels and market segments, connect with new customers, and continue delivering exceptional experiences at scale.

"Guesty's platform enables us to work smarter and faster, while maintaining local expertise and personal service with our key partners and owners."

Robin Clifford, Sales Director at Guesty, added: "Forge is the most forward-thinking hospitality group in the UK - consistently ahead of the curve in both technology adoption and AI innovation. At Guesty, we're leading the evolution of software for the STR sector, embedding AI across our platform to drive performance, efficiency, and exceptional guest experiences.

"Forge's commitment to innovation and growth aligns deeply with our mission, and we're proud to support them as they strengthen their portfolio and unlock new opportunities for both owners and guests."

For more information about Forge Holiday Group, visit https://forgeholidays.com/

For more information, please contact Citypress:

sykescottages@citypress.co.uk

About Forge Holiday Group:

Forge Holiday Group is one of the UK's leading holiday companies, bringing together market-leading brands Sykes Holiday Cottages, Forest Holidays, and Bachcare.

Collectively, these brands boast more than 100 years of combined experience and an incredible range of more than 30,000 accommodation units, including properties across the UK and New Zealand.

Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all experience, Forge Holiday Group curates unforgettable escapes for holidaymakers to help people feel at home and make great memories, wherever they choose to travel.

About Guesty:

Guesty, the end-to-end platform built for the short-term rental industry, empowering property managers and hosts to grow smarter, scale faster, and deliver standout guest experiences. With the largest R&D team in the industry, 250+ engineers, Guesty is the engine inside 250,000+ properties across 100+ countries, powering more properties, more platforms, and more bookings across major OTAs like Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Tripadvisor, Hopper, Google Travel, and Homes & Villas by Marriott. Backed by $410 million in funding from KKR, Apax Digital Funds, MSD Partners, Sixth Street Growth, Viola Growth, Flashpoint, and Vertex Ventures, Guesty's global team of 800+ employees across 16 offices is building the future of the short-term rental industry under one roof, for every platform, every property, and every tool.

Guesty's platform is designed to deliver: maximum occupancy, maximum revenue, maximum ease, and the highest guest satisfaction.

Learn more at guesty.com.

Contact details: Michelle Chiera

Head of Communications & PR

Michelle.Chiera@guesty.com