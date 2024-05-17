Forex Brokers Market to Reach $13,038.5 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

High accessibility & liquidity, considerable growth in global economic developments, and and surge in the number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions among key players are the key factors that drive the expansion of the forex brokers market.

WILMINGTON, Del., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Forex Brokers Market by Counterparty (Reporting Dealers, Financial Institutions, and Non-financial Customers) and Type (Currency Swap, Outright Forward & FX Swaps, and FX Options): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the "forex brokers market" was valued at $5,233.47 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $13,038.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2032.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A323400

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

124 – Tables

46 – Charts

245 – Pages

Prime determinants of growth

High accessibility & liquidity and the considerable growth in global economic developments boost the expansion of the global forex market. In addition, the surge in the number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions among key players have positively influenced the growth of the market. However, privacy and data security concerns and regulatory compliance costs and complexity are expected to hamper market growth. On the contrary, the rising consumer awareness toward the numerous benefits of forex brokers, such as minimal trading costs, high liquidity and transactional transparency is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period. Each of these factors is projected to have a definite impact on the growth of the global forex broker market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $5,233.47 billion Market Size in 2032 $13,038.5 billion CAGR 10.9 % No. of Pages in Report 239 Segments covered Counterparty, Type, and Region. Drivers High accessibility and liquidity and the considerable growth in global economic developments The surge in the number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions among key players Opportunities The rise in consumer awareness toward the numerous benefits of forex brokers, such as minimal trading costs, high liquidity and transactional transparency Restraints Privacy and data security concerns Regulatory compliance costs and complexity

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A323400

The financial institutions segment maintained its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By counterparty, the reporting dealers segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global forex brokers market revenue, owing to technological advancement and a rise in awareness among the people are projected to attract many new consumers, which boost the global market. However, the financial institutions segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the enhanced data reporting providing insights into market trends, leading to more informed decision-making. Technology advancements and the globalization of financial services have further encouraged participation.

The currency swap segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the outright forward and FX swaps segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global forex brokers market revenue. The outright forward and FX swaps segment is driven by the need for liquidity and risk management in international business. Companies engaging in multi-currency operations utilize currency swaps to mitigate risks associated with foreign currency fluctuations. However, the FX Options segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032, due to the rise in the adoption of FZ swaps for hedging against currency risk and are driven by the need to manage and lock in future exchange rates.

Asia-Pacific maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global forex brokers market revenue due to several factors. The major factors that drive the growth of the market in this region are continual technological advancements in trading platforms and the availability of diverse financial products that cater to both institutional and individual investors. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to rapid technological advancements, digitization of economies, positive government initiatives, and increased expendable income among the region's middle-income population are some of the key factors powering the overall economy's growth of the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Market Players: -

Barclays,

BNP Paribas,

Citibank,

Deutsche Bank,

Goldman Sachs,

HSBC Holdings plc,

JPMorgan Chase & Co.,

The Royal Bank of Scotland ,

, UBS AG,

Standard Chartered PLC,

State Street Corporation,

XTX Markets Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global forex brokers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A323400

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global Forex brokers market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing global forex brokers market opportunity.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the global Forex brokers market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global forex brokers market forecast.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players and forex brokers market outlook.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Forex brokers market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 @ https://bit.ly/3UNJDYU

Forex Brokers Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Counterparty

Reporting Dealers

Financial Institutions

Non-financial Customers

By Type

Currency Swap

Outright Forward and FX Swaps

FX Options

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe (UK, Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Rest of Europe )

(UK, , , , , Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , Rest of ) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

( , , Rest of ) Middle East and Africa (Gcc Countries, South Africa , Rest of Middle East And Africa)

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Life Reinsurance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by Product Offering : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Cross-border Payments Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Channel, by Transaction Type, by Enterprise Size, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Gift Cards Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Card Type, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

ATM Software Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Component, by Deployment Model, by Enterprise Size, by Type, by Application and by End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Forex Prepaid Cards Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Foreign Exchange Services Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Services, by Providers, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg