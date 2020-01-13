Forever Living Products packages 5 million meals to fight world hunger

The company hosted a celebratory meal packing event on December 18 th in honor of reaching this important milestone in the fight against hunger. More than 200 volunteers and employees packaged meals in Forever's home city of Scottsdale, Arizona to mark the successful completion of the Forever We Rise Campaign. Forever Living's Founder and CEO Rex Maughan sounded the ceremonial gong to mark the 5-millionth meal packed.

The campaign was launched as part of the partnership between Forever Living Products and Rise Against Hunger with the goal of packaging 5 million meals by 2020.

"Thanks to the dedication and effort of more than 17,000 Forever Living employees and business owners around the world, we didn't just meet, but exceeded our 5 million meal goal," said Forever Living Products President Gregg Maughan. "These meals help fuel dreams and build stronger communities as we work together to create a world where no child has to go to bed hungry or wonder where their next meal will come from."

Volunteer teams in 38 cities across 24 countries worked to reach the meal packing goal. The meals provided will impact over 51,000 lives in 16 countries.

About Forever Living Products

Forever Living Products is the world's largest producer, manufacturer and distributor of aloe vera products worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company has grown to operate in more than 160 countries by offering a wide range of innovative products to help people adopt a healthy lifestyle and earn income through Forever's direct selling opportunity. Forever supports Rise Against Hunger from their global offices and through the charitable organization, Forever Giving. Learn more about Forever Giving at www.forever-giving.org. To learn more about Forever Living Products, visit www.foreverliving.com.

About Rise Against Hunger

Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization, which has facilitated meal packaging for millions of meals distributed to 74 countries around the world. For more information about Rise Against Hunger, see www.riseagainsthunger.org.

