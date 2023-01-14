Forever Living Products International Announces New President

Former Executive Vice President of Sales Aidan O'Hare takes on new role, while former President Gregg Maughan continues his role as Chief Executive Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forever Living Products International, a direct sales health and beauty company with presence in over 160 countries, recently named Aidan O'Hare its new President. O'Hare takes on the role after working in management at Forever Living for 26 years, overseeing global sales strategies as the Executive Vice President of Sales.

His predecessor, Gregg Maughan, served as Forever Living's President from 2008 until now. Maughan will continue to serve Forever Living as its CEO, spearheading the comprehensive vision of Forever Living and its family of companies.

"Aidan has been instrumental in the growth of Forever Living with his roles in overseeing UK and European sales, global marketing, and international sales," Maughan says. "His broad experience with successful leadership roles within Forever Living makes him ideally positioned to lead the next chapter of our story."

As President, O'Hare will build upon Forever Living's 45 years of offering high-quality nutritional products and supplements, creating effective new products that are relevant for today's market and lifestyles. He will also lead the company in continuing to invest in digital solutions and an innovative marketing plan to empower its Forever Business Owners. Most importantly, he will continue the legacy of Forever Living's late Founder and CEO, Rex Maughan.

"O'Hare has worked alongside both Rex and me for many years, so this is a natural progression as his drive to succeed is contagious," Maughan says. "Aidan has a deep respect for the Forever way and the preservation of Rex's legacy in all that we do."

For O'Hare, this legacy and Forever Living's core values — which include putting others first, being brave in decision-making, taking no shortcuts, and having integrity — will be, and have been, at the heart of his continued leadership at the company.

"I am so excited about this opportunity. I love this company and the people that we work with throughout the world," O'Hare says. "I truly am standing on the shoulders of giants, and I have absolute conviction that, together, we can take Forever into a remarkable future that will continue to provide What Matters Most to millions of families."

ABOUT AIDAN O'HARE

Aidan O'Hare served in the Royal Navy before becoming part of the Forever Living team in his home country of England. As time went on, Aidan's knowledge for direct sales and marketing grew, which led to a job offer on the global marketing team at Forever Living's Home Office in Scottsdale, Arizona. From marketing, he moved back into sales, overseeing global sales strategies as Executive Vice President of Sales. Today, Aidan serves as Forever Living's President.

ABOUT GREGG MAUGHAN

As the son of late Founder and CEO Rex Maughan, Gregg was at his father's side, watching and learning as the vision of Forever Living was formed. By the time Gregg was named Forever Living's President in 2008, he had put in over 20 years of service at almost every level of the company, from shipping to accounting and bonus processing, to name a few. With a deep knowledge and understanding of the business, Gregg continues to spearhead the growth strategy of Forever as the company's CEO.

ABOUT FOREVER LIVING PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL

Forever Living Products International is a direct sales health and beauty company based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Founded in 1978 by Rex Maughan, the multi-billion-dollar company has grown to have presence in over 160 countries, and it is the largest grower, manufacturer and distributor of aloe vera products. The vertically integrated company owns and operates its own aloe fields, manufacturing facilities, research and development, quality control laboratories, and distribution channels.

