Forever Living Brings Highly Anticipated Forever Marine Collagen to Market

Forever Marine Collagen is designed to improve skin hydration, texture and tone, as well as promote healthy bones, joints, hair and nails. Its advanced, concentrated formula is GMO-free and gluten-free and is comprised of key nutrients from a mixture of pure and essential antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and botanicals, including green tea, Goji berry extract, acerola and vitamins A, C, biotin and zinc.

"This was a highly anticipated launch," Vice President of Global Product Development Holly Stout said. "Before we brought Forever Marine Collagen to market, we went through extensive trials and consumer testing. With daily intake of one water soluble sachet a day, we've received very positive feedback from consumers, some who have seen results in as little as 7 days. And, contrary to other marine collagen products on the market, Forever Marine Collagen actually tastes great."



Each .5 oz sachet of Forever Marine Collagen is in hydrolyzed liquid form for maximum absorption. Forever Marine Collage is responsibly sourced from wild cod, pollock and haddock in the deep North Atlantic Ocean and follows stringent quality controls and fishing methods. A more efficient, bioavailable form of collagen is now available from Forever Living.

About Forever Living Products

Forever Living Products is the world's largest producer, manufacturer and distributor of aloe vera products worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company has grown to operate in more than 160 countries by offering a wide range of innovative products to help people adopt a healthy lifestyle and earn income through Forever's direct selling opportunity. To learn more about Forever Living Products, visit www.foreverliving.com.

