Foretellix Acquires Metamoto to Accelerate Development of its Simulator-Agnostic Scalable Verification & Validation Solution

Metamoto technology to be incorporated into Foretellix platform to meet growing demand from OEMs and Tier1s and ease integration with simulator partners

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretellix, a company with a mission to enable measurable safety for advanced automatic driving systems, announced today that it will acquire Metamoto, developer of a cloud-based solution for testing and validation of automotive software.

Incorporating Metamoto's expertise and technology will assist Foretellix in accelerating its roadmap, providing OEMs and Tier 1s with a best in class, simulator agnostic verification & Validation solution. The Foretellix solution helps to expose bugs and edge cases early in the development cycle; reduce the cost of testing using intelligent automation and reduce time to deployment.

Ziv Binyamini, CEO and co-founder of Foretellix, said: "The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes following the accelerated adoption of ADAS and autonomous driving systems and the impact of COVID19. We are hearing from our customers that these two factors have made the need for virtual testing and automation of verification & validation more relevant for them. At Metamoto, we found a like-minded team of professionals who share our approach and commitment to safety. Their expertise will help us provide better integration with our simulator partners and expedite the development of our cloud infrastructure. We're looking forward to working together to provide the most comprehensive verification solution for the automotive industry."

Paul Scott, CTO of Metamoto said: "We're excited to join forces with Team Foretellix. We share a similar vision on how complex verification & validation of ADAS and autonomous vehicles should look. Like Fortellix, over the past year, we've seen growing customer interest in making our scalable infrastructure simulator agnostic. We believe that Foretellix's solution is a key ingredient to the safe and broad deployment of new ADAS functions and eventually autonomous vehicles. We are excited to take part in this journey."

Following the acquisition, Foretellix will open a US R&D center to expand its US operation. The combined Metamoto and Foretellix team will comprise approximately 60 employees in the US, Europe and Israel.

About Foretellix

Foretellix's mission is to enable measurable safety of ADAS and autonomous vehicles, enabled by a transition from quantity of miles to quality of coverage.

Foretellix was founded by a team of pioneers in measurable verification and validation, with a highly automated and proven coverage driven methodology broadly adopted in the semiconductor industry. They have adapted and tailored their approach for the safety verification and validation of ADAS and autonomous vehicles.

Foretellix's Foretify™ Technology includes an open, high-level Measurable Scenario Description Language (M-SDL), intelligent and scalable automation, analytics and metrics. This includes the functional coverage metrics required to make a compelling safety case to consumers, developers, insurance companies and regulators. To learn more, visit www.foretellix.com/ .

© Copyright 2020 Foretellix

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772600/Foretellix_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts:

North America

Scott Fosgard

+1 734 272 7440

scott@fosgardpr.com

Europe

Mike Stainton

+44 7739 891040

mike.stainton@pfpr.com

Israel

Moshe Mendelson

+972 508993284

moshe@gopositive.co.il

Related Links

https://www.foretellix.com/



SOURCE Foretellix