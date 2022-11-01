Foresters Financial launches Foresters Moments Grants

A benefit to keep members connected through community activities, overcoming loneliness and isolation together

BROMLEY, UK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresters Financial (Foresters—Foresters Financial (Foresters)), the mutual organisation that is boldly redefining the finance industry through innovation, purpose, and wellness, announced the launch of Foresters Moments grants today.

Foresters Moments™ is a refreshed granting programme that will empower members to create meaningful interactions with friends and family more often.[1][2] Studies show that loneliness and social isolation can increase health risks. Foresters Moments™ is a grant designed to reduce the social isolation that may be experienced by our members and nearly 1.3 million members may apply for this grant. This approach can help improve well-being and is aligned with Foresters Purpose.

"We were all impacted or know someone who suffered from loneliness over the past two years. That's why we designed Foresters Moments. By shifting our focus to more frequent, engaging activities in more intimate settings, we're facilitating relationship building among our members and supporting the overall well-being of their families, and their communities – all of which is critical to Foresters mission," says Louis Gagnon, Foresters Financial President and International CEO.

Beginning on November 1, 2022, Foresters members are invited to apply for Foresters Moments grants to host community activities. The activity categories have been curated to meet the needs of members as we shift to in-person gatherings. Activities include sustainable projects like planting community gardens and pollinator projects. There are also skill building and educational sessions where members can enjoy cooking classes, pottery nights, painting, and art classes. For those who want to host wellness activities, yoga, fitness, and dance sessions are available options. These granting categories as well as more traditional opportunities including theatre, theme parks, and book clubs, were designed to support local businesses with the goal of reducing loneliness and social isolation.

Foresters Moments will help our members build genuine bonds, a sense of community, and improve the overall well-being of their communities. For more information about Foresters Moments and other member benefits please visit Foresters.com

Financial Solutions with a Larger Purpose

Foresters Moments is part of the Foresters goal to develop innovative member benefits, products, and service offerings that promote a lifetime of well-being and enrich the lives of families and their communities. That's financial solutions with a larger purpose.

Bringing a better, new normal to everyday families, Foresters offers a suite of unique member benefits and is redefining the conventional financial services model. Member benefits include the Foresters Go wellness app, opportunities for competitive scholarships, community volunteer grants, document preparation services to prepare wills, health care directives and powers of attorney, Lifelong Learning, MemberDeals, and more.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is redefining the life insurance and individual savings industry across the UK, Canada and U.S. by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. For nearly 150 years Foresters Financial has been dedicated to its members' and offers a suite of member benefits bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday families.

In the UK Foresters offers a range of savings and investments and protection products and remains one of the largest providers of children's savings investments. Foresters offer simple, affordable products and members are offered a choice in how they do business, from online to the opportunity of receiving financial planning either face to face or via video appointment. With around 200 Financial Advisers available you can be assured of personal attention and a quality service.

