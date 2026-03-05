Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market to Reach $16.5 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 7.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The forensic equipment and supplies market growth is driven by rising demand for advanced crime scene analysis, increasing adoption of DNA and toxicology testing, and continuous innovations in forensic technologies. In addition, expansion of forensic laboratories, growth in cybercrime and biometric applications, and rising investment in automated and portable forensic tools are strengthening market demand. Supportive government initiatives, stringent regulatory standards, and collaborations between forensic solution providers and law enforcement agencies further contribute to overall market expansion.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market by Product (Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Low temperature Storage Devices and Evidence Drying Cabinets), Application (Drug Testing and Toxicology, DNA Analysis, Blood Analysis, Biometrics and Other Applications), and End User (Government Forensic Laboratories, Independent Forensic Laboratories and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the forensic equipment and supplies market was valued at $8.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $16.5 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Request Sample of the Report on Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market Forecast 2033 -

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09493

The rising incidence of criminal cases, increasing demand for accurate and rapid forensic analysis, and growing adoption of DNA, toxicology, and biometric testing have significantly boosted demand for forensic equipment and supplies across law enforcement and forensic laboratories. Advancements in high-resolution imaging, chromatography, automated DNA analyzers, and portable crime scene kits have attracted government and independent forensic labs seeking precise, reliable, and efficient investigation tools. The expansion of mobile forensic units, cloud-based evidence management platforms, and integrated laboratory information management systems (LIMS) has further supported market growth by enhancing sample tracking, workflow efficiency, and data integrity. Additionally, supportive government initiatives, increased funding for forensic R&D, and collaborations between technology providers and law enforcement agencies are driving innovation, standardization, and operational effectiveness, fueling the overall expansion of the forensic equipment and supplies market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $8.1 billion Market Size in 2033 $16.5 billion CAGR 7.3 % No. of Pages in Report 315 Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Drivers

• Increase in incidences of crime • Rise in awareness and emphasis on forensic science in criminal investigations • Expanding application of forensic science Opportunity • Rise in adoption of digital forensics Restraint • Lack of skilled professionals in emerging countries

By product, the instruments segment held the highest market share in 2023

The instruments segment dominated the forensic equipment and supplies market in 2023, driven by widespread adoption of advanced analytical systems such as DNA sequencers, chromatography and spectrometry instruments, and digital forensic tools. These systems play a critical role in accurate evidence examination, toxicology screening, and biometric identification. Increasing investment in laboratory modernization and automation has further strengthened demand for high-performance instruments. In addition, technological advancements in portable forensic devices and rapid testing systems have enhanced on-site crime scene analysis, improving turnaround time and investigative efficiency.

By application, the DNA analysis segment held the highest market share in 2023

The DNA analysis segment led the market due to the growing reliance on genetic profiling for criminal investigations, paternity testing, and identification of missing persons. Rising crime rates, increasing backlog of cases, and the expanding use of forensic DNA databases have significantly contributed to segment growth. Advancements in rapid DNA testing technologies, improved amplification kits, and automated extraction systems have enhanced accuracy and reduced processing time. Moreover, expanding adoption of DNA-based evidence in judicial proceedings has reinforced the dominance of this segment globally.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst -

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A09493

By end user, the government forensic laboratories segment held the highest market share in 2023

Government forensic laboratories accounted for the largest share in 2023, supported by substantial public funding, national security initiatives, and structured forensic frameworks. These laboratories manage high case volumes and rely heavily on advanced instruments, reagents, and consumables to maintain evidence integrity and comply with accreditation standards. Ongoing investments in laboratory infrastructure, staff training, and digital evidence management systems have strengthened their operational capabilities. Collaboration with technology providers and research institutions has further enhanced testing efficiency and standardization across government facilities.

By region, North America held the highest market share in 2023

North America generated the highest revenue share in 2023, driven by well-established forensic infrastructure, strong regulatory standards, and significant government investment in law enforcement technologies. The presence of leading forensic equipment manufacturers and advanced research capabilities further supports regional dominance. Europe follows with steady growth supported by standardized forensic protocols and cross-border collaboration initiatives. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid expansion due to increasing crime investigation capabilities, infrastructure development, and rising government funding. LAMEA presents emerging opportunities with improving forensic awareness and modernization efforts.

Which key end-user groups are accelerating adoption in the forensic equipment and supplies market?

Government forensic laboratories remain the primary drivers of adoption due to their responsibility for handling large-scale criminal investigations and maintaining national forensic databases. Independent forensic laboratories are also expanding their presence, offering specialized testing services and supporting case overflow from public institutions. Additionally, law enforcement agencies and investigative departments increasingly deploy portable forensic kits and digital tools to enhance field-level evidence collection. The collective focus on accuracy, rapid processing, and regulatory compliance is accelerating the widespread adoption of advanced forensic equipment and supplies worldwide.

For Purchase Related Queries/Enquiry -

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09493

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Waters Corporation

Air Science

BVDA International

Safariland LLC.

Illumina Inc

HORIBA Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the forensic equipment and supplies market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent developments in the global forensic equipment and supplies market

In October 2023, HORIBA Instruments Incorporated, a HORIBA Group company, acquired Process Instruments, Inc., a leading manufacturer of Raman process spectroscopy solutions for environmental and industrial applications, aiming to strengthen its analytical technology portfolio by combining Process Instruments' U.S.-focused refinery and petrochemical instrumentation expertise with HORIBA's extensive global sales network to expand business opportunities and market reach.

Explore AMR's Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Life Science Industry:

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Stem Cell Therapy market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Genome Editing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2035

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2035

Medical Electrodes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library on Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solutions for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail themselves of an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides end-to-end solutions along with information, education, advocacy, and networking resources to SMEs and early-stage start-ups to bring excellence to their processes. In addition, we offer a nurturing environment required to develop and grow businesses, including business planning; virtual support; market intelligence; acquiring resources; and getting direct access to finance, suppliers, and other experts to boost the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Our bundled and hassle-free business support systems are customized to meet the needs of SME consultants and industry leaders. Moreover, our large network of skilled consultants and experts help start-ups get the business on a roll.

To find out more, visit www.Alliedmarketresearch.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo