Ford awarded Dayco India for delivering outstanding quality performance, for the third consecutive year

ROSEVILLE, Mich., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A brilliant start to 2023 as Dayco announces that its India division has received Ford's prestigious quality honor for the third consecutive year. Situated in Manesar, Dayco's India facility is recognized by the Ford Sanand Engine Plant, as one of the best suppliers for outstanding contribution towards achieving "Zero QR and Zero Warranty Claims in the year 2022".

"It is an honor to receive Ford's appreciation for the Dayco India team, which always works hard to deliver excellent results year after year and enrich the customer experience as per global standards. With an unwavering pursuit, we will continue to serve Ford as a seamless top-quality partner, enabling Ford to deliver best-in-class vehicles to its customers," stated Michael Weiss, CEO, Hybrid Solutions, Dayco.

In line with its vision, Dayco will continue to keep the world moving by delivering world-class innovative propulsion solutions to the world's leading engine and automobile OEMs, with dedication and strong collaboration built on quality and trust.

About Dayco

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture, and industrial applications.

Through our expertise in transferring power quietly and efficiently, Dayco has emerged as the leading global system solutions provider for hybrid electric vehicles. Dayco's 100+ years of experience in drive systems allows us to equip all customer applications around the world with the most effective drive systems to meet customer-specific performance requirements. Dayco's world-class global distribution network services the aftermarket industry with a full offering of kits and products to meet each local market's need. We accomplish this with a dedicated global team that respects one another, shows humility through continuous learning, and acts like owners in everything we do.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 21 countries and over 3,600 associates. Learn more at www.dayco.com

