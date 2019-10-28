Forbes 30 Under 30 British Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur Samanah Duran Launches BEYOUROWN Women In Business Awards 2020

Founder of fashion retail company, Critics Clothing, entrepreneur Samanah Duran aims to empower and support women with the launch of BEYOUROWN and its Women In Business Awards 2020

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samanah Duran, 29, is a British fashion designer and entrepreneur most recently named Forbes 30 under 30 most influential in retail and e-commerce. Samanah first launched retail company Critics Clothing when she was just 22 but fast forward 5 years whilst driving her retail brand success forward, she has turned her attention towards building BEYOUROWN, a digital media and news company dedicated to inspiring and champion entrepreneurs on a mission to lead.

BEYOUROWN Women In Business Awards 2020, celebrates, supports and champions women in business and female entrepreneurs across a diverse field of industries. The competition will run from November 2019 to April 2020 with 12 entry categories you can nominate either yourself or someone else for. The entries are judged on a variety of factors that fundamentally make a great entrepreneur in within that chosen category.

BEYOUROWN welcome entries from all women in business to enter the BEYOUROWN Women In Business Awards 2020 not only as a recognition of excellence within your industry field but to become part of alumnae in your year group.

Each of the 12 successful honourees from each awards category will receive a number of benefits as part of the winners package which includes a gift box worth £250 of products and services from women-led businesses, a full years paid BEYOUROWN Membership Club subscription, an extensive interview online at BEYOUROWN to profile you as an honouree, and an invite to the BEYOUROWN Women In Business Awards 2020 dinner hosted by Samanah Duran.

In line with the company's goal of inspiring women of all ages to reach great heights in their respective businesses, Samanah Duran recently launched a Membership Club for women in business – the BEYOUROWN Membership Club. The BEYOUROWN Membership Club will offer female entrepreneurs an opportunity to connect and network with like-minded ambitious members of the community who are determined to make impactful changes within their industry.

"BEYOUROWN was founded with the aim of inspiring women across the globe to become successful business owners. We have subsequently launched the BEYOUROWN Membership Club to bring more women into the community, allowing them to connect with other successful female entrepreneurs and learn from their experience," said Samanah Duran.

BEYOUROWN has grown to become a fantastic directory that consists of female-backed ventures with a growing international presence in the UK, Europe, USA, Canada, Australia, and the UAE.

You can apply for the BEYOUROWN Women In Business Awards now. Learn more about the other amazing works by Samanah Duran through the BEYOUROWN platform, which can be found on the website and is also available across several social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

