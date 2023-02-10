Forbes 30 under 30 British entrepreneur & Media Personality Samanah Duran expands BEYOUROWN Membership Club for business women

Home to one of the largest communities for founders and entrepreneurs looking to start and scale businesses, Samanah Duran, continues to empower and support women with the growth of BEYOUROWN and its Membership Club.

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BEYOUROWN Membership Club is an exclusive network of entrepreneur women all vibrating at the same frequency. Started by Samanah Duran, this network leverages Samanah's own experience and brings together the power of a community of business entrepreneurs to help other women, achieve success in both their business and daily lives.

Headed by our founder Samanah Duran, the BEYOUROWN Membership Club, brings together the power of community to provide you with all the support, tools, and resources that you need to achieve at every level.

"BEYOUROWN was founded with the aim of inspiring women across the globe to become successful business owners. We have subsequently launched the BEYOUROWN Membership Club to bring more women into the community, allowing them to connect with other successful women in business and learn from their experience," said Samanah Duran.

In line with the company's goal of inspiring women of all ages to reach great heights in their respective businesses, Samanah Duran launched a Membership Club for women in business – the BEYOUROWN Membership Club. The BEYOUROWN Membership Club will offer female entrepreneurs an opportunity to connect and network with like-minded ambitious members of the community who are determined to make impactful changes within their industry.

"Are you an ambitious entrepreneur ready to start; or an existing founder looking to scale? Then we invite you to become an insider. Get ready to learn, connect with other like-minded individuals, and build long lasting relationships. We will be there to support you and be your accountability partner in the many aspects of life." said Samanah Duran.

More information about the Membership Club and other amazing works by Samanah Duran through the BEYOUROWN platform can be found online at www.beyourown.org and is also available across several social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

