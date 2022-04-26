Forage Seed Market to Reach $44.18 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 7.02% CAGR: Allied Market Research

People prefer organic food and organic meat over inorganic, which in turn, is driving the growth of the global forage seed market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Forage Seed Market by Product (Alfalfa, Clover, Ryegrass, Chicory, Others), by Livestock (Poultry, Cattle, Pork, Others), by Species (Legumes, Grasses): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031". According to the report, the global forage seed industry generated $21.89 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $44.18 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.02% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Organic meat and milk are richer in nutrients and minerals such as enzymes, antioxidants, and bioflavonoid, which is why, people prefer them over inorganic alternatives. This in turn, is driving the growth of the global forage seed market. However, natural calamities, such as droughts, floods, and frost create challenges in the production of forage feed, thereby restricting the market growth to some extent. In addition, irregular seed germination cycle, lack of favorable government policies for cereal crops, and insufficient funding in forage research restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for increasing milk production worldwide creates lucrative opportunities in the market.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1900

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global forage seed market, owing to implementation of lockdown.

The agricultural sector faced several challenges due to shortage of labor force, supply chain disruptions, and unavailability of raw materials.

Nevertheless, the market is expected to get back on track within the next couple of years.

The clover segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the clover segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global forage seed market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its high protein content and highly digestible fiber, and also for beef cattle, horses, sheep, and goats. However, the chicory segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to its offerings of high-yielding crops with high nutritional contents such as minerals, protein, fibers, and others.

The poultry segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on livestock, the poultry segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global forage seed market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, attributed to increase in demand for organic meat. Moreover, the pork segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its easy availability in the market.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global forage seed market, due to the well-established and advanced technologies adopted by the manufacturers in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to increase in concerns of soil health among the farmers and growers.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1900

Leading Market Players: -

Allied Seed, LLC.

Brett Young

BASF SE

Dynamic Seeds Ltd.

Central Garden and Pet Company

Barenbrug Seed Company

Northstar Seed Ltd.

Hancock Farm and Seed Co. Inc.

Fosters Seed and Feed Ltd.

Dow AgroSciences, LLC

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Oilseeds Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2031

Seed Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2031

Millet Seeds Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Forage Seed Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2014–2022

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research