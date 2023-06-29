FOR THE LOVE OF FANS: NEW VELO SURVEY REVEALS FANS KEEN FOR MORE FROM MOTORSPORTS

Stats show only 1 in 4 feel that motorsport teams do enough for fans.

The survey is part of VELO's Love The Unexpected campaign, centred on enhancing motorsport fans' experiences with weird and wonderful activities.

This is one way both VELO and the McLaren F1 team are showing their commitment to putting fans first, by understanding what drives them, and by rewarding their dedication, which includes an exclusive reveal at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix.

LONDON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VELO releases the findings of its global motorsport fan survey, revealing that only a quarter (25 per cent) of fans think motorsport teams do enough for their supporters. In true Love The Unexpected style, VELO, through its partnership with the McLaren F1 Team, is getting to the heart of fan opinion to find out what they really want. What better way to put fans at the centre than by asking them to buckle up and take pole position, with an exclusive reveal on the MCL60 car at Zandvoort.

With a wave of new motorsport fans joining the community, it's no surprise that fans are reaching out for more events and activities [38 per cent] and behind-the-scenes content [30 per cent]. Brazil tops the leader board with over half of fans [56 per cent] wanting more surprising ways to get involved, closely followed by Spain [47 per cent] and Italy [44 per cent]. The fan community really sits at the heart of the sport, with 21 per cent reporting their favourite part of the F1 community is the shared passion for motorsport, with 17 per cent enjoying the sense of team spirit.

It's not just about the fun and excitement though. Fans also care deeply about bigger issues, such as diversity and inclusion. Almost half of fans [49 per cent] feel they are well-represented within motorsport, and 60 per cent of fans agree there is greater diversity in the industry, specifically Formula 1, compared to 10 years ago. But there is still work to be done, with 1 in 4 women saying they don't feel part of the motorsport community, and fans from Japan [33 per cent], France [20 per cent] and Brazil [19 per cent] saying they are represented the least. This survey aims to shine a spotlight on what fans care about, and VELO and McLaren are keen to flip the script by listening to and actioning what fans want.

The survey of 16,000 motorsport fans is part of VELO's Love The Unexpected campaign, which puts fans in the driving seat, giving them new and wonderful ways to enjoy the sport they love, on their terms. This year, VELO, and its partner, the McLaren F1 Team, continue to host fan activities across UK, Austria and the Czech Republic, surprising fans with unexpected activities and more ways to experience the action. From challenging fans to race in car simulators, to experiencing the iconic British race up close in a People's Paddock pop-up, to getting behind the scenes at the McLaren Technology Centre – VELO is showing fans the love!

John Beasley, Global Director of Consumer Experience at BAT, comments: "VELO's Love The Unexpected project is about listening to the fans and following their lead, whichever surprising and unexpected direction they take us. The fan survey results were eye-opening and told us that they want something different, and we embrace different. We're flipping the lid on tradition and offering fans new and unexpected experiences, culminating at the Dutch Grand Prix. Some of the things we do might be ridiculous, but sometimes the wonderful, starts off a little weird."

To celebrate the McLaren F1 Team's 60th anniversary, 60-fan-names will be placed on the MCL60 car at the Dutch Grand Prix creating the word LOVE. There will be an added extra for one lucky fan, who will win flights and accommodation to the Netherlands for an exclusive experience to see their name on the car, in person.

Louise McEwen, Executive Director, Brand and Marketing, McLaren Racing, comments: "We are always looking for ways to excite and engage our global and ever-growing fanbase. VELO is alongside us in this mission, and we are excited for fans to engage with racing in new and unexpected ways. This includes our fan name feature on the MCL60 at Zandvoort, which is a great way to champion and celebrate some of our dedicated supporters, and McLaren Racing's 60th birthday."

VELO Love The Unexpected is all about shining a spotlight and celebrating motorsport fans and their unexpected stories. Tapping into the constantly changing face of motorsport fandom, VELO and the McLaren F1 Team are championing the love and passion fans have for the sport across the globe.

Discover more about Love The Unexpected, People's Paddock events and fan love stories on VELO's Instagram and McLaren's Instagram.

VELO commissioned OnePoll to carry out this fan research survey. OnePoll is an MRS Company Partner. All MRS Company Partners and their employees agree to adhere to the MRS Code of Conduct and MRS Company Partner Quality Commitment whilst undertaking research. The survey was carried out from 24th May to 1st June 2023 and was completed by 16,000 people across the UK, US, Brazil, Japan, Sweden, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

