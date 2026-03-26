JOHANNESBURG, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of growing demand in Africa for efficient, reliable, and sustainable solar products, Tongwei Solar, a Chinese crystalline silicon solar cell manufacturer, appeared at Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026 on March 25. During the exhibition, Tongwei Solar presented its TNC 2.0 series high-efficiency cell products at Booth H2.B20 and engaged with local customers and industry partners on the application value of efficient, reliable, and value-added solar technologies.

For the African Market, Tongwei Solar Showcases High-Efficiency Cell Products and Technology Strength at Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026

Responding to the African market's focus on reliability, compatibility, and stable supply, Tongwei's TNC series high-efficiency cells are built on a mature mass-production n-type platform, delivering stable performance across diverse operating environments while helping unlock higher power potential for modules. Centered on three key values—high quality, high efficiency, and value creation—the TNC series offers cell efficiency of up to 26.5%+ and power gain of up to 60W+.

Tongwei Solar, a core subsidiary of Tongwei Co., Ltd. focused on the R&D and manufacturing of high-efficiency crystalline silicon solar cells, has over 150GW of cell production capacity, more than 400GW in cumulative shipments, and has ranked No. 1 globally in cell shipments for nine consecutive years, according to InfoLink Consulting. Backed by the Tongwei Global Innovation R&D Center, the company continues to advance R&D and innovation across major solar cell technology routes and drive continuous upgrades in photovoltaic technology.

In advanced manufacturing, Tongwei Solar's Meishan company was recognized in September 2025 as the world's first Lighthouse Factory in the photovoltaic cell industry. Through the deep integration of digitalization, automation, and intelligent manufacturing, Tongwei has achieved 64% AI coverage, increased production efficiency by 12%, reduced defect rates by 41%, and lowered carbon emissions by 33%, demonstrating strong capabilities in intelligent manufacturing, quality control, and scaled production.

With strengths in products, R&D, manufacturing, and quality, Tongwei Solar is bringing the African market a more efficient, reliable, and long-term solar choice.

For more information, please visit:

https://en.tongwei.cn/

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