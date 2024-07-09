[For infinite Wonderful PHOTO Life] The All-Industry Visual Image Event will debut in Shanghai New International Expo Centre on August 7-9

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai and the Shanghai Photographers Association and organized by the Shanghai International Exhibition (Group) Co., Ltd., the "Photo & Imaging Shanghai 2024" will be held from August 7-9 at the SNIEC. The exhibition covers nearly 80,000 square meters, with the theme "Explore Innovation of Vision Image Future." The exhibition will attract over 400 exhibitors and brands from China, Japan, Korea, the United States, Switzerland, and other countries and regions. It aims to provide a business and cultural exchange platform for photography and imaging studios, professional photographers, image creators, and photography enthusiasts, showcasing photographic and video equipment and multi-scene shooting solutions.

Revamped in 2024, Linking Industries, Integrating Image Culture

Having cultivated the industry for 25 years, we continue to innovate. In 2024, we will upgrade to " Vision & Image Shanghai." This exhibition will feature four major theme exhibitions: " Photo & Imaging Shanghai," "Video Equipment & Technology Show", "Shanghai International Photo Printing & Art Framing Expo" and "Maternity & Children's Portrait Photography Fair", and " China Wedding Expo". This integrated event will gather global imaging industry elites to showcase new technologies, products, and services, linking industries and integrating culture.

Global All-Industry Brands Gather in Shanghai, Highlighting the Vibrant Chinese Market

In 2024, global imaging brands will again gather in Shanghai with high-profile participation. Renowned manufacturers such as Fujifilm, Sony, Nikon, Canon, Sigma, and Panasonic LUMIX will exhibit, with exhibition areas reaching new heights, highlighting their continued focus and commitment to the important Chinese market.

Chinese imaging and video accessory brands have enhanced their global market. This exhibition will feature high-quality domestic brands such as Godox, Jinbei, Nanlite, Lexar, Zhiyun, SmallRig and more.

Brands in image post-production and printing equipment such as Epson, DNP, Fantac, Canon, Imetto, layflat, Lucky, Intco and others will gather to drive green, integrated high-quality development in the image post-production industry.

AIGC Empowers New Image Value, Innovates Business Services, Leads Quality Life

The application of AIGC technology in photo and video editing is booming, providing more possibilities and conveniences for photographers and enthusiasts with image enhancement. The exhibition attracts representative brands in AI intelligent post-production such as Pixcake, Meitu, Aixtsy, Baidu Netdisk with its photasy, will also make its debut, sparking a wave of imaging technology.

Linked Exhibitions and Art Galleries, 2024 Imaging Week (Shanghai) Series Activities Release Brilliance

To promote cultural exchanges in the Yangtze River Delta, provide a platform for showcasing new youth imaging talents, the exhibition will host the "2024 Imaging Week•Shanghai—Deep Connection: Yangtze River Delta Youth Photography Invitational Exhibition" with the Ximalaya Art Museum.

"2024 Imaging Week•Shanghai--Camera History and Culture Theme Exhibition" will be in N1.

Diverse Activities Promote the Development of Image Art, Campus Culture, and Creativity

The charm of image art is ubiquitous. We are honored to announce the 2024 Fujifilm "Giving our world more smiles" themed photography competition; "Cute Children's Heart•Graduation Season" campus photography submission activity; "Be Your Own Director" campus video creation competition, encouraging more young people to pick up cameras and become creators.

See you at the SNIEC from August 7-9, 2024!

The pre-registration channel is now open. Click the link to register immediately: www.interphoto.com.cn/en/category128. We sincerely invite you to gather at the SNIEC.

Exhibition Information:

Vision & Image Shanghai 2024

Photo & Imaging Shanghai 2024

Date: August 7-9, 2024

Venue: SNIEC (N1-N5)

Address: 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New Area (Entrance 2)

Contact:

Shanghai International Exhibition (Group) Co., Ltd.

Phone: (86) 21 6279 2828

