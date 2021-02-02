For Fourth Quarter Running, Persistent named Top 15 Sourcing Standout for Managed Services in Q4 2020 Global ISG Index™ 'Booming 15' Category

Recognizes volume of outsourcing contracts valued over $5m annually; follows 2020 ISG Star of Excellence™ Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout for Managed Services for the fourth quarter running by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its Q4 2020 Global ISG Index™. ISG's Booming 15 list covers service providers with under US $1 billion in revenue globally.

This follows Persistent winning the ISG Star of Excellence™ Award in September, for achieving the highest cumulative customer experience score for the quality of its core technology services and a leader in APAC and North America in BFSI, healthcare and life sciences.

Quote from Paul Reynolds, chief research officer of ISG

"Global demand for technology and business services reached a record high in the fourth quarter, as the sourcing industry continues to recover from its pandemic-related downturn. Combined with the urgency many companies feel to move to more flexible cloud-based platforms, taking advantage of some of the latest technologies, we continue to see Persistent meet this opportunity head on and show robust growth."

The ISG Index™ is an authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry. Persistent continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for managed services, based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers. Persistent's inclusion in the ISG Index™ is based on data the company submits to ISG each quarter.

Quote from Nitha Puthran, SVP Technology Services, Persistent Systems

"The ISG Index reflects our focus on delivering high value managed services to our global client base. We see customers looking for ways to transform their business, taking advantage of cloud-based platforms and automating and simplifying traditionally complex systems. Managed services are a fast and efficient way to do this, and we are delighted to see our clients' confidence in us reflected in this recognition."

Persistent is a global solutions company delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and digital product engineering with a particular focus on BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and technology sectors. It creates unique digital mosaics for clients, melding the best of multiple cloud and as-a-service offerings, often integrated with legacy IT systems, for optimum business agility and efficiencies.

About the ISG Index™

The ISG Index™ is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry. For 73 consecutive quarters, it has detailed the latest industry data and trends for financial analysts, enterprise buyers, software and service providers, law firms, universities and the media. In 2016, the ISG Index was expanded to include coverage of the fast-growing as-a-service market, measuring the significant impact cloud-based services are having on digital business transformation. ISG also provides ongoing analysis of automation and other digital technologies in its quarterly ISG Index presentations.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Persistent

With 12,000+ employees around the world, Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT)is a global solutions company delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and digital product engineering

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit www.persistent.com/FLCS

Media Contacts



Ken Montgomery

Persistent Systems (Global)

+1 213 500 8355

ken_montgomery@persistent.com



Saviera Barretto

Archetype

+91 84249 17719

saviera.barretto@archetype.co

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1022385/Persistent_Systems_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Persistent Systems