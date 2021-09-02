For a Fruitful Future: Alphagreen Joins the European Industrial Hemp Association

- Alphagreen joins EIHA, the only pan-European membership association in the industrial hemp sector

- A strong alliance forged to grow cannabis compliance outlooks in the EU and UK and gain new industry insights for the Alphagreen business intelligence product

- The health-tech platform and industry veteran EIHA will exchange knowledge and best practices

LONDON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphagreen , Europe's leading marketplace for cannabis and wellness products, has announced its membership with the European Industrial Hemp Association ( EIHA ), strengthening its position as a leader in the European and UK cannabis space.

The partnership comes at a pivotal moment in the UK and European cannabis sectors, as post-Brexit political unrest between the UK and EU could mean a renewed divide in cannabis regulation. With strong ties to brands in the UK and central Europe, both Alphagreen and EIHA share a common interest in bridging the gap between diverse geographies and unifying the hemp industry on a larger scale with a focus on regulatory compliance.

EIHA, which was founded 20 years ago and sits in Brussels at the heart of EU policy-making, is on a mission to steer and promote hemp farming, processing, and trading in the European Union. Having built an impressive network of farmers, producers, and traders of hemp and hemp-derived products in Europe, EIHA continues to strengthen the voice of the stakeholders they represent in order to achieve fair legislation and reform on hemp-related policies.

Last year an industry newcomer, now a global B2C platform with the largest selection of certified CBD products in the UK and Europe, Alphagreen raised a total of £3.5m Seed capital and plans to continue on its path to utilise key data and analytics from its platform in order to advance and promote the cannabis industry as a link between consumer, brands, retailers, suppliers, and all compliant key industry players.

"It is a pleasure to welcome Alphagreen as an associate member of the EIHA", says Lorenza Romanese, EIHA Managing Director. "If we want to see a thriving hemp sector in Europe, we need to collaborate by sharing knowledge, data, best practices, and aligning our policy and business strategies. We need to work towards building the future of hemp together."

CEO and co-founder of Alphagreen, Alexej Pikovsky, is confident that this collaboration will be pivotal in helping to create a more stable industry. "Alphagreen prides itself on being the trusted e-commerce platform for products in the pain, sleep and anxiety space. For us, quality and safety are non-negotiable. In this emerging industry, we aim to help brands and customers alike, by providing effective and reliable products and services, which will hopefully also aid the FSA to regulate the currently tumultuous landscape in a timely manner."

The partnership between Alphagreen and EIHA is another step forward in simplifying consumer access to the best CBD brands and is sure to continue driving industry growth. The goal is improved consumer safety and better guidance for brands facing the EU and UK FSA standards. This cooperation is a new frontier in strengthening ties in the cannabis industry between the EU and UK.

About Alphagreen Group:

Alphagreen Group is an e-commerce platform and technology provider focused on next-generation health and wellbeing products including CBD and other alternative healthcare products. Alphagreen Group consists of the alphagreen.io marketplace, the business intelligence product, NUOPTIMA - a specialised marketing agency, and a portfolio of brands in the wellness space.

Founded in 2019, Alphagreen was born from a passion for health and wellbeing, combined with technology and innovation. The brainchild of entrepreneurs Alexej Pikovsky and Viktor Khliupko, Alphagreen is working to simplify the entire shopper experience across self-care wellness sectors including sleep, pain, and anxiety.

